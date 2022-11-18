‘St Thomas’ will hurl until they’re beaten, it’s in their DNA’ – Cyril Farrell hails Galway club’s drive for five

It is a remarkable transformation. When St Thomas’ went into the ring against Loughrea in November 2012, they had never previously contested a senior county final.

Four months later, Galway’s rookie champions were high kings of Ireland. And now, a decade on, this rural club from the hurling heartlands of south Galway stand on the cusp of history.

Defeat Loughrea in Pearse Stadium on Sunday and they will have completed the first Galway hurling five-in-a-row since the 1960s, when Turloughmore ultimately went one step further by winning six. Moreover, if this year’s final goes right for the men from Peterswell, Castledaly and Kilchreest, don’t presume for a second that they’ll pack away their hurls, mission accomplished.

“If they win on Sunday,” says former Galway manager Cyril Farrell, “sure there’ll be a drive for six then. These lads are going to hurl until they’re beaten. ’Tis in their DNA to hurl.”

The winning gene wasn’t so obvious pre-2012. That year’s final earned a certain notoriety, in particular for a red-mist minute from Johnny Maher that went viral on YouTube and earned a retrospective eight-week ban for the Loughrea full-forward.

This came during a five-year period when Loughrea, champions most recently in 2006, contested and lost four Galway finals.

In the meantime, St Thomas’ have become a trophy magnet: Sunday will be their seventh county final in 11 seasons and they have won the previous six. Not even the great Portumna team (who managed one three-in-a-row while winning six in 11 from 2003 to ’13) could beat that.

Yet, for all their local domination, Thomas’ have brought home the Tommy Moore Cup just once – a nagging sore point, Farrell reckons.

“I know that five-in-a-row is there,” says the man who led Galway to three Liam MacCarthys in the 1980s, “but the big thing for them is they’d love to get back into the All-Ireland channel and try and win another. They’ll feel that, for what they’ve won here, they haven’t won that many All-Irelands compared to other Galway clubs.”

Despite their long wait for senior deliverance, there is a proud hurling history in the area. The club was born in 1968 from an amalgamation of Kilchreest and Peterswell; long before that, Peterswell had won seven Galway titles in the late 19th century and first decade of the 20th century.

Now their descendants – the generation of David Burke, Conor Cooney et al – have taken up the baton. While Castlegar won five in a row (1936-’40) and Turloughmore went one further (1961-’66), St Thomas’ run is unmatched in the modern era.

As the panel below underscores, GAA history if full of (far lengthier) winning streaks elsewhere – in both codes. You could wait a long time to see anyone eclipse the record of 13 in a row – shared by the footballers of Ballina and Crossmaglen.

Or maybe not.

It’s scarcely a coincidence that the four clubs in last January’s All-Ireland SHC semi-finals are all incorrigible winners in their own fiefdoms – and all still standing in this season’s race.

All-Ireland holders Ballygunner, who face Na Piarsaigh in a mouth-watering Munster semi-final this Sunday, have won nine on the spin in Waterford – with scant evidence that the Déise pack is closing.

On the same afternoon Slaughtneil take on Portaferry in an Ulster semi-final; they have won the last 10 Derry SHC titles, completing five dual ‘doubles’ in the process.

Ballyhale Shamrocks are through to another Leinster semi-final on Sunday week, having made history last month by completing the first Kilkenny SHC five-in-a-row.

Now comes the turn of St Thomas’ – beaten in heart-breaking fashion by a last-gasp TJ Reid goal last January – to try and emulate that Ballyhale benchmark out west.

​Their march to this year’s final wasn’t entirely seamless: in the group stages they were trounced by Turloughmore, 2-23 to 0-14, to end a 22-game unbeaten run in Galway.

“The day against Turloughmore was probably what we needed more so than anything,” skipper Conor Cooney told Galway Bay FM. “We probably have been improving a little bit, day on day, but we’re going to need another step up again.”

Cooney has amassed 4-66 in just seven outings; Farrell describes his club form as “majestic”, while fellow Tribesman David Burke is still able to “dominate games at his own pace”.

Farrell, a Tommy Larkins mentor this season, admits to having a “bit of a fancy” for Loughrea all year, but he warns: “Look it, Thomas’ are going to be favourites until they’re beaten”.

Which isn’t often.

10 wonderful club winning streaks

Ballina Stephenites

Thirteen consecutive Mayo SFC titles between 1904 and 1916. The ancient benchmark for everyone else to pursue.

Crossmaglen Rangers

Thirteen Armagh SFC triumphs between 1996 and 2008 to emulate Ballina’s winning county streak, crowned by four All-Irelands in the same period.

Slaughtneil

Ten Derry SHC titles on the trot (2013-’22) with the promise of more to come. Throw in five senior football and hurling doubles (2014-’17 plus 2020) for this dual powerhouse.

Mount Sion

Nine Waterford SHC wins on the spin (1953-’61).

Ballygunner

Nine Déise hurling titles (and counting) between 2014 and ’22 to match their Waterford city rivals.

Portlaoise

Nine Laois SFC crowns in succession (2007-’15); only denied ‘La Decima’ by an injury-time Stradbally goal in ’16 before recovering to win the next three.

Baltinglass

Eight Wicklow SFC wins in consecutive years (1987-’94), capped by All-Ireland deliverance in 1990.

Rathnew

Eight on the spin to match the above Wicklow record (1996-2003).

St Vincent’s

Seven successive Dublin SFC victories (1949-’55) marked their coming of age; lost the ’56 final but bounced back to win the next six (’57-62).

Corofin

Seven Galway SFC in a row (2013-’19) sounds suitably magnificent, even before you add the superlative end product of four All-Irelands.



And the ultimate LGFA record …

Ballymacarbry – 41 not out in the Waterford ladies SFC, stretching from 1982 right up to their latest final triumph in early October.