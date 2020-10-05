St Thomas' show mark of champions to seal hat-trick

Three’s a crowd: St Thomas’ players join captain Conor Cooney (far right) to celebrate their Galway SHC success after yesterday’s victory over Turloughmore. Photo:Sportsfile

A moment near the death aptly summed up why St Thomas', just eight years on from their first Galway senior hurling title, have now become one of the few club teams to complete a three-in-a-row in the county.

Two minutes into the four of added time signalled by referee Alan Kelly, Seán Loftus weaved his way into position to get a shot off that, in the likely event of it finding the target, would have reduced the gap to the minimum and set up an even more dramatic finish than what was already being served in Kenny Park, Athenry.

But the shot had barely left Loftus' hurl when Fintan Burke executed the most perfect block, once more putting himself into the thick of the action as he had done all afternoon.

The St Thomas' full-back is just 22. Last year he spent much of the season laid up with a cruciate ligament injury but was back to make a difference in the county final.

This time with a full - albeit truncated - season behind him he was magnificent, typifying the defiance that has been this team's hallmark for quite a few years now.

In those clutch moments, as the clock ran down, they won all those little battles that count and are so often the mark of champions. So often Burke was at the heart of them.

"We love a battle. It's as simple as that, we love going over the trenches and digging victories out and that's how it transpired again," said manager Kevin Lally, in charge now for all three titles in this current run.

For Turloughmore, last champions in 1985 and contesting a final for the first time in 30 years, there were no excuses, though they could draw on a very viable one if they choose to.

Just before half-time, their four-time All-Star Dáithí Burke withdrew, carrying what looked like a calf injury.

He came on with a few minutes remaining, thrust into full-forward after starting at midfield, as Turloughmore sought to reclaim ebbing momentum.

But, according to Turloughmore coach Francis Forde, it's a serious injury which could have implications when Galway's championship campaign gets under way at the end of the month.

"He was touch and go all week," Forde confirmed. "He did have to go off. He was worse than expected but he was adamant that he could go in for the last five so we threw him in on the edge of the square at that stage.

"He has a serious enough injury though. It's a fresh injury it really only came to light at the end of the football match (Corofin's Galway SFC defeat to Mountbellew-Moylough) last week.

"It was really late in the week before we realised the chances are that he wouldn't be able to get 60 minutes in so we hadn't the opportunity at that stage to get in a scan. He'll have to get it scanned this week but it's serious enough for Galway I would say."

That said, Forde paid the highest tribute to his opponents' resilience.

"When you are so long into the limelight, getting back into it, you have to look at that, maybe that was a factor, I'm not sure.

"You have to give enormous credit to Thomas'. There is a reason why teams like this get three in a row, they just worked us off the pitch in the second half. Our lads kept at it, I couldn't fault them. We just didn't seem to be getting the man heading towards goal and to pick off his points too easily."

It was a wonderful contest in challenging conditions with never more than two points between them. Kelly allowed the play to flow too, sometimes too much so as some clear fouls went unpunished, some that warranted yellow cards.

Conor Cooney's early goal should have given the champions much more impetus than it did when he got a break off a long David Sherry delivery, a sign of things to come for much of the afternoon, to finish in style.

But against the wind, Turloughmmore seemed to find their passes and convert their scores better.

Fergal Moore is the only current player who was born when they were last champions but even at 38 he hurled superbly, showing great leadership to land two points from midfield, while Seán Linnane, posted to the full-forward line from the start, showed many fine touches.

St Thomas' didn't take advantage of the elements in their favour in the first half and late points by Linnane and Matt Hegarty tied them at 1-6 to 0-9, giving Turloughmore a real shot at bridging a long gap for such a storied club. But they served notice of improvement just after the restart when James Regan landed a point and by the water break they were still a point clear, 1-9 to 0-11.

Oisín Flannery was in lively form throughout and landed a third point to push St Thomas' two points clear but Turloughmore enjoyed arguably their best spell with Linnane, Loftus and Linnane again giving them the lead to put the winning post in sight.

Initially, it looked like the Loftus point to draw level would be judged wide but after consultation, and some consternation on the sideline, it was correctly awarded.

But at that point, St Thomas' really showed their depth with Cooney, Éanna Burke and substitute Brendan Farrell restoring their advantage.

There were still more than four minutes of added time remaining, enough for Turloughmore to mount another surge, but the winners, led by Burke with Shane Cooney in dominant form in front of him, repelled everything thrown at them. A watching Galway manager Shane O'Neill has to have been impressed.

Forde described it as a great year for Turloughmore, despite the defeat and set the challenge for his players to bounce back.

"Sometimes you just have to take these things on the chin. Do you have it in you to come back stronger the next time? We've been down this road before and it's a case of can we regroup, can we rebuild again, can we bring another few young lads through?" he said.

"I've witnessed some of the best teams here in Galway struggle to make that breakthrough and the likes of Athenry, a phenomenal team, but it took time to get there, Portumna (last team to win three in a row) lost a number of semi-finals and then they dominated.

"That's not saying we're going to do that but we just have to keep going back to the well and I have no doubt that our lads will regroup and come back and give it another shot."

And inevitably it will be St Thomas' they will have to pass on that final bend down the home straight.

Scorers - St Thomas': C Cooney 1-6 (6fs); O Flannery 0-3; E Burke, Darragh Burke, J Regan, F Burke (f), B Farrell all 0-1 each. Turloughmore: C Walsh (4fs), S Linnane 0-4 each; M Keating, F Moore 0-2 each; B Callanan, G Burke, S Loftus all 0-1 each.

St Thomas' - G Kelly; C Mahony, F Burke, D Sherry; J Headd, S Cooney, S Skehill; David Burke, J Regan; Darragh Burke, C Cooney, E Duggan; O Flannery, B Burke, E Burke.

Turloughmore - M Fahy; M Morris, R Burke, M Murphy; D Loftus, J Holland, K Hussey; D Burke, F Moore; C Walsh, S Loftus, M Keating; B Callanan, G Burke, S Linnane. Subs: B Connolly for D Burke (30, inj), B McDonagh for M Keating (46), R Badger for G Burke (58), D Burke for B Callanan (58).

Ref - A Kelly (Rahoon-Newcastle)

