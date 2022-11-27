St Thomas’ make it five in-a-row in Galway after dramatic win over Loughrea

St Thomas’ summoned the courage of champions to make it five Galway hurling titles in-a-row with the narrowest of replay victories over Loughrea at Pearse Stadium.

Two monster Conor Cooney frees into the wind proved critical for the defending champions as they overcame a tigerish challenge from their near neighbours.

The defending champions made sure not to be as slow out of the blocks as they had been during the drawn game when falling five points behind inside just six minutes.

This time they were immediately toe-to-toe with their opponents, the game starting at break-neck speed under the liberal care of Kinvara’s John McDonagh.

St Thomas would get to the break leading by a single point (1-7 to 0-9), the sides level four times in that opening 30 minutes, Loughrea having chosen to start into the familiarly stiff Salthill wind.

Wisely, they broadly adopted a short-passing, running game into that wind albeit they did get more direct as half-time approached.

Mark Caulfield was proving the star man for St Thomas, wearing number six on his back but starting at wing-forward from where he would deliver 1-2 in that opening half.

The goal arrived in the eleventh minute, Conor Cooney making a storming run through the middle before offloading to Caulfield who duly nailed a blistering finish high to the net behind Loughrea goalkeeper, Gearoid Loughnane.

Otherwise Cooney was finding it a struggle to escape the tight marking of Oisin Coyle who was doing an outstanding job shadowing the St Thomas’ captain.

Cooney nailed an outstanding point from the right wing early in the second-half and it gradually became apparent that the challengers, chasing their first crown since 2006, would probably need a goal to see off the defending champions.

It looked certain to come in the 51st minute, Martin McManus putting Anthony Burns in for what looked a certain goal only for Fintan Burke to make a miraculous, goal-saving interception.

Loughrea did have chances late on, Neil Keary missing with a free and the same player then driving a needless wide from his own half with the game now deep in injury-time.

St Thomas now play an All-Ireland semi-final in three weeks’ time with high hopes that injured players, Shane Cooney and James Regan, will be available again.

SCORERS: St Thomas’ – M Caulfield 1-3, C Cooney 0-4 (0-3 frees), E Burke 0-2, J Headd, C Burke, Darragh Burke, B Burke, O Flannery and V Manso 0-1 each.

Loughrea – N Keary 0-5 (0-4 frees), J Ryan 0-4 (0-2 frees), T Killeen 0-3, M McManus 0-2, C Killeen, J Mooney, Darren Shaughnessy 0-1 each.

ST THOMAS’: G Kelly, C Mahony, F Burke, E Duggan, C Burke, David Burke, J Headd, B Burke, Darragh Burke, V Manso, C Cooney, M Caulfield, D McGlynn, E Burke, O Flannery. Subs – B Farrell for B Burke (53 mins), C Headd for Manso (55 mins)

LOUGHREA: G Loughnane, P Hoban, J Coen, K Hanrahan, Darren Shaughnessy, O Coyle, B Keary, I Hanrahan, T Killeen, N Keary, J Ryan, Dylan Shaughnessy, J Mooney, M McManus, A Burns. Subs – C Killeen for B Keary (33 mins), T Hoban for Burns (56 mins),

Referee – J McDonagh (Kinvara).