St Ryanagh's edge Coolderry to make it three in-a-row in Offaly

What had been a largely drab Offaly final squeezed all its drama into the final breathless few minutes that eventually saw St Ryangh’s claim three in-a-row.

Stephen Quirke batted home the decisive goal deep in injury time after a goalmouth scramble that secured more glory for Rynagh’s and a sixth Offaly SHC as a manager for Ken Hogan. Hogan came up against his former club here, having missed out on winning three in a row with Coolderry in the last decade. Hogan also won with Birr in 1991.

However, it looked like their chance at hitting that milestone looked to be gone when Brian Carroll batted over a point from a tight angle to put Coolderry two up just as the clock ticked into three minutes of injury time.

That came after Ben Conneely had denied Coolderry what would have been a certain goal with a brilliant hook. At the other end, Aidan Treacy swiped at a goal chance but his effort was deflected out for a 65. He converted that to leave the minimum between the sides with a minute to play. There was enough time for Quirke to deliver the killer blow and little else. Coolderry hearts were broken.

The first half struggled for any sort of rhythm. St Rynagh’s burst out of the traps and had three points on the board inside the first three minutes with Aaron Kenny, Gary Conneely and Aidan Treacy all finding their range. However, they wouldn’t score for another 18 minutes.

Coolderry eventually got level on the 20-minute mark thanks to a brilliant long range David King point but Rynagh’s reclaimed the lead almost immediately through Treacy. Both sides were guilty of bad wides and saw efforts drop short but by the time short whistle blew, the defending champions took a 0-6 to 0-4 lead in at the break after what had been a most uninspiring half.

The second half was only slightly better until that late burst of drama that saw St Rynagh's claim the Sean Robbins cup once again.

SCORERS – St Rynagh’s: A Treacy 0-5 (1f 1 65), S Quirke 1-1, L O’Connor 0-2 (1f), A Kenny, G Conneely, P Quirke 0-1 each.

Coolderry: B Carroll 0-6 (3f), K Connolly 0-3, E Ryan 0-2, D King 0-1.

St Rynagh’s: C Clancy; C Hernon, P Camon, S Wynne; M Maloney, B Connelly, D Shortt; J O’Connor, R Hughes; S Quirke, S Dolan, G Conneely; L O’Connor, A Treacy, A Kenny SUBS: N Wynne for L O’Connor (39), P Quirke for Hughes (42), D Horan for G Conneely (46), C Flannery for Kenny (50).

Coolderry: S Corcoran; S Burke, T Corcoran, S Connolly; C Molloy, D King, G McCormack; S Ryan, W Malone; E Ryan, B Carroll, E Parlon; D Miller, K Connolly, C Burke SUBS: D Tooher for Miller (38), K Brady for Burke (48), M Bergin for S Ryan (57), D Connolly for Malone (60).

Referee: K Dooley (Drumcullen)