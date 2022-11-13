St Mullins hold firm to edge out Wexford champions Ferns and book place in Leinster final four

ST MULLINS are through to the semi-finals of the Leinster club hurling championship, prevailing in a battle to the final whistle against the first-time Wexford champions from Ferns.

The Carlow kingpins, Leinster finalists just three years ago, could call on the experience of winter hurling combat and maybe that proved the ultimate difference as they survived a late fightback from their Model County rivals.

Neither side had played a competitive match in three months – the Carlow county final took place 14 weeks ago, the Wexford decider just a week later – but ring-rustiness certainly wasn’t in evidence to begin with.

Spectators at Netwatch Cullen Park were treated to an entertaining quarter-final, especially in a high-quality first half that finished with a wind-backed St Mullins ahead by 0-12 to 1-6.

The visitors had responded to an opening brace of Marty Kavanagh points with a 1-2 burst in the space of two minutes, Corey Byrne Dunbar’s penetrating run and pass creating the opportunity for Paul Morris to hammer home the Ferns goal after three minutes.

But Kavanagh’s flawless deadball marksmanship and a couple of eye-catching James Doyle points propelled their hosts back into the ascendant.

The second half was initially a nip-and-tuck affair, and St Mullins were already three up before Conor Kehoe’s defence-splitting run and finish produced what appeared to be a match-winning goal on 47 minutes.

To their credit, Ferns never gave up the ghost and landed seven of the last ten points, a series of Ian Byrne frees bringing them to within a point before Kehoe won a relieving free that led to Kavanagh’s 12th point, all bar one from placed balls.

Trailing by two, there was still time for Ferns to engineer one last half-chance, but a snap shot from veteran James Tonks was half-blocked and the danger eventually cleared. Cue the final whistle and scenes of Carlow delight, with St Mullins now Croke Park-bound for a semi-final against Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin.

SCORERS

St Mullins: M Kavanagh 0-12 (11f), James Doyle 0-3, C Kehoe 1-0, P Boland 0-2, J O’Neill, P O’Shea 0-1 each.

Ferns St Aidans: I Byrne 0-8f, P Morris 1-1, J Dwyer 0-3, D Doyle 0-2, C Byrne Dunbar, C Turner, B Jordan 0-1 each.

TEAMS

ST MULLINS – K Kehoe; J Doran, P Doyle, P Kehoe; G Coady, M Walsh, P O’Shea; J Kavanagh, C Kehoe; James Doyle, M Kavanagh, P Connors; John Doyle, J O’Neill, P Boland. Subs: O Ryan for O’Neill (44), S Murphy for John Doyle (61).

FERNS ST AIDANS – J Lawlor; C Scallan, N Murphy, E Murphy; J Tonks, C Roberts, P Breen; R Scallan, T Dwyer; C Turner, P Morris, J Dwyer; I Byrne, C Byrne Dunbar, D Doyle. Subs: D Byrne for C Scallan (35), B Jordan for Turner (46), J Breen for J Dwyer (53), R Nolan for R Scallan (58).

REF – S Cleere (Kilkenny)