St Mullins double up on celebrations as Doyle weaves magic

What a contrast to two weeks ago when, after lowering the colours of back-to-back All-Ireland champions Cuala, they gathered in silent huddles, shellshocked at news that their selector Micheál Ryan had taken seriously ill and was being rushed to hospital with a suspected heart attack.

At the height of their greatest triumph, they were left traumatised, feeling nothing for the scale of the shock they had just initiated.

They were able to warm to it later that evening when the prognosis for their club colleague improved greatly but could those circumstances be created again so that they could experience it ‘in the moment', get that instant rush of adrenaline and joy from a win like it?

Could they extend their season so that Ryan, currently in a Dublin hospital where he is due to have an operation today, could rejoin them and play a part?

Something drove them to an extraordinary effort. At the end of normal time, and with two added minutes signalled, they found themselves trailing for the first time in the second half since the opening seconds when James Doyle drew them level with a magnificent run and finish off the restart.

It was fitting then that Doyle should provide two further moments of inspiration, first catching a puck-out and driving again for the leveller before adding a winner with a spectacular control of the ball as he weaved his way through a forest of Rathdowney-Errill (RD) bodies.

They were scores worthy of winning any match to cap a performance worthy of any stage. No wonder Carlow hurling's graph points upwards.

Eclipsed

Doyle eclipsed everyone else on the field with that inspiring finish, even winning praise from the opposition manager John Delaney.

"He might have flicked over the head, but like, at this time of the year, that is some score, whether you like it or not."

His own manager Niall O'Donnell, a former Ballygunner player and manager, reckons he might have scored two or three goals if they had the luxury of leaving him in at full-forward. But his switch to midfield, midway through the first half, was an influential factor.

"They posed a big threat out around the middle and James helped to quell that and got some great scores as well. He's a fabulous player."

It had been a tale of two Kavanaghs for much of the afternoon, St Mullins' Marty and RD's Mark locked in a personal shoot-out for much of it. Martin Kavanagh finished with 1-9 while also creating their first goal for Paddy Boland after a scorching run, Mark Kavanagh kept the Laois champions' ticking over with 0-12, four from play. He registered just one wide.

Much of their play lit up the day and while Marty Kavanagh had some early wides when he found his rhythm he was almost impossible to stop.

"After today's match being on telly (TG4), everyone knows Marty now in the country," said O'Donnell. "I'd rate him as one of the best hurlers I've ever seen."

O'Donnell said his fellow selector Ryan had featured in the build-up and was in touch with them from his hospital bed at half-time.

"We spoke briefly about Micheál on Friday. He certainly wouldn't want to be the centre of any team talks but we did speak that he would love to have the opportunity to be here and in two weeks' time. I'm sure that was in the boys' heads."

The manner of their finish backed up their growing reputation as street fighters. This was their third successive one-point win, following on from Mount Leinster Rangers in the Carlow final and Cuala.

"They've shown it all year in any of our games. There were four minutes of injury-time gone in the county semi-final and we were three points down and we still dug it out," recalled O'Donnell.

Twice in the first half RD established four-point leads (1-3 to 0-2 and 1-8 to 1-4) but on both occasions St Mullins hit back instantly with goals from Boland and Kavanagh. Paddy Purcell took flight for their goal on 10 minutes after full-back Brian Campion had broken up play at the other end but the Laois champions never got their captain powering forward like that enough. Their goalkeeper Damien Madden had to make two good saves too from Jason O'Neill and Doyle early on.

St Mullins dropped Mick Walsh back on Mark Kavanagh to help curb his influence and that won the praise of O'Donnell who recalled a similar performance against Cuala's Darragh O'Connell the last day. By the break, RD led by 1-10 to 2-6 but Doyle's quick point changed the terms and everything thrown at them they had a response to.

Seamus Murphy's aerial ability was a big factor while both corner-backs, John Doran and Gary Bennett, made important clearances.

It was ferociously contested throughout the second half, each one-to-one battle looking like it would influence the overall picture, that it could make the difference.

Delaney said his team would have regrets. "Laois teams should expect a bit more than just to get here. So, of course, we're not happy. I think we could have had a good crack at the Leinster final if we got to it."

For Carlow club hurling, it's another big lift, following on from Mount Leinster Rangers' 2013 triumph.

The might of Ballyhale Shamrocks awaits them and when they met in a Kilkenny league match earlier in the year in Piltown, O'Donnell recalled a 34-point loss. "I'd say we'd just be so honoured to take the field with them in a championship match," he said.

But as the sun set over them that was for another time. For now, this was two celebrations rolled into one.

Scorers – St Mullins: M Kavanagh 1-9 (7f); J Doyle 0-5; P Boland 1-0; S Murphy 0-2; J O'Neill 0-1. Rathdowney-Errill: M Kavanagh 0-12 (7f, 1 '65); P Purcell 1-1; R King 0-2; J Kelly, J Ryan, S Madden, P McCane 0-1 each.

St Mullins – K Kehoe; J Doran, P Doyle, G Bennett; C Kavanagh, G Coady, O Boland; M Walsh, J Kavanagh; S Murphy, M Kavanagh, P Walsh; J O'Neill, J Doyle, P Boland. Subs: K O'Dea for Keane (38), S Madden for Dollard (45), R Bowe for McGinley (46).

Rathdowney-Errill – D Madden; J Corrigan, B Campion, J Purcell; J Fitzpatrick, J Kelly, E Killeen; J Keane, P Purcell; S Dollard, M Kavanagh, J Ryan; P McCane, R King, B McGinley. Subs: P Connors for Walsh (41).

Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny)

Online Editors