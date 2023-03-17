St Kieran’s goal count sets them apart in first schools title win since 2019 as Athenry still look for a first

17 March 2023; Joint captains Harry Shine and Killian Doyle of St Kieran's College Kilkenny lift the Masita GAA Post Primary Schools Croke Cup final match between St Kieran's College Kilkenny and Presentation College, Athenry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

St Kieran's College are All-Ireland PP Croke Cup winners for the 24th time after they had 10 points to spare over Presentation College of Athenry in Croke Park.

The Kilkenny school's ability to get goals set them apart, with Anthony Ireland Wall, Ted Dunne and Donagh Murphy all finding the net for Brian Dowling's team.

St Kieran's were appearing in the eighth successive All-Ireland colleges decider and it was the first victory since 2019 when Athenry were also their opponents.

The Galway side are still searching for their first success at this level, but after only scoring six points from play and four in total in the second half, they can have no complaints about the final result.

It was a tight and tactical opening period that saw Athenry lead 0-4 to 0-2 by the 15th minute, with Tiarnan Leen and Aaron Niland starring up front.

Kieran's early points came from Anthony Ireland Wall and Harry Shine before they hit four points on the spin to go ahead, 0-6 to 0-4.

Niland responded with one of six points for Athenry, but it was Kieran's who led by two at the break after Ireland Wall scored a cracking individual goal.

The scene was set for a cracking second half, but Kieran's extra experience really told as they took a stranglehold on proceedings and Donagh Murphy's 39th-minute goal essentially put an end to the game as a contest.

Athenry battled to the end, with subs Jason Rabbitte and Shane Monaghan getting themselves on the scoresheet before Kieran's rounded off the game in style when Ted Dunne got his side's third goal in stoppage time.

Scorers - St Kieran's College: A Ireland Wall 1-2; T Dunne 1-1; R Glynn 0-4; D Murphy 1-0; H Shine 0-2 (1f); B Whitty (1 '65'), P Naddy, K Doyle, B Murphy 0-1 each. Presentation College, Athenry: A Niland (5f, 1 '65') 0-6; T Leen 0-2; M Tarpey, G Fahy, S Monaghan, J Rabbitte 0-1 each.

St Kieran's College - S Manogue; K Corcoran, B Hughes, T Kelly; T McPhillips, J Neary, P Naddy; A McEvoy, K Doyle; A Ireland Wall, H Shine, R Glynn; B Whitty, T Dunne, D Murphy. Subs: N Shortall for McEvoy (h-t), B Murphy for Kelly (h-t), S Hunt for Ireland Wall (58), S Keenan for Whitty (63).

Presentation College - Athenry-D Walsh; A Shannon, C Lawless, S Murphy; D Counihan, M Fallon, A McDonagh; M Tarpey, T Leen; G Fahy, D McCartin, O Burke; A Niland, E Byrne, C Donoghue. Subs: C Counihan for D Counihan (h-t), S Monaghan for Byrne (40), J Rabbitte for McCartin (49), N Kelly for Burke (57), O Quirke for Fahy (59).

Ref - J Murphy (Limerick)