Intense speculation has persisted in Kilkenny throughout the day that Brian Cody is to step down as the county's hurling manager after 24 years.

There had been some expectation through the evening that a statement confirming the news would be circulated but that did not materialise.

If Cody was to depart, it would be just days after guiding Kilkenny to a 17th All-Ireland final, not including replays, which they lost to Limerick by two points.

It was a third successive final defeat for Kilkenny, having lost the 2016 and 2019 All-Ireland finals to Tipperary.

But the performance and the achievement in getting there in the first place is perhaps offering a brighter note for Cody to sign off on if he has decided to, leaving a squad in good shape, having long built his own legacy.

Cody took over from Kevin Fennelly as manager in late 1998 and despite losing his first final to Cork in 1999, he went on to establish a winning culture in the county that saw them dominate the game for the next decade-and-a-half.

In his arrangements with Kilkenny county board, especially in more recent times, he has never agreed anything for any longer than a year, business that was usually tended to in September or, if an All-Ireland final had been reached, a month after that.

But since the weekend there has been much speculation that he was now ready to call it a day, even if it is so soon after the All-Ireland final defeat.

Making a decision would clear the way for an appointment prior to the commencement of the county championships.

Without doubt Cody is the most successful manager in inter-county Gaelic games with 11 All-Ireland titles in his 24 years. He has also won 18 Leinster titles and 10 leagues.