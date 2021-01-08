| -2.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Sometimes the key is to do less' - Mikey Kiely, the pandemic, and how Limerick's hurlers powered to All-Ireland glory

Limerick’s exceptional conditioning levels, led by Mikey Kiely, were a major factor in their all-conquering 2020 season as the team behind the players proved their worth

Limerick strength and conditioning coach Mikey Kiely. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Limerick strength and conditioning coach Mikey Kiely. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Limerick strength and conditioning coach Mikey Kiely. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Limerick strength and conditioning coach Mikey Kiely. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

The easy cliché with Limerick hurlers today is to depict a vaguely indestructible group for whom pandemic had all the impact of a whispering breeze in Oklahoma.

With just one truly meaningful loss in three years, that’s probably the human thing.

To see them almost in inanimate terms. A team for whom the strangeness of 2020 barely registered. They were, after all, five from five in their National League defence when Covid shut down the season in early March.

Privacy