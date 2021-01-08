'Sometimes the key is to do less' - Mikey Kiely, the pandemic, and how Limerick's hurlers powered to All-Ireland glory

The easy cliché with Limerick hurlers today is to depict a vaguely indestructible group for whom pandemic had all the impact of a whispering breeze in Oklahoma.

With just one truly meaningful loss in three years, that’s probably the human thing.

To see them almost in inanimate terms. A team for whom the strangeness of 2020 barely registered. They were, after all, five from five in their National League defence when Covid shut down the season in early March.

And they ran up precisely the same figures once action resumed, securing league, Munster and All-Ireland titles in just five outings between October 25 and December 13.

But the uniquely compressed season presented Limerick with just the same challenges and quandaries that coursed through every other inter-county dressing-room.

Limerick manager John Kiely and strength and conditioning coach Mikey Kiely prior to the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 clash with Galway last February. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Limerick manager John Kiely and strength and conditioning coach Mikey Kiely prior to the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 clash with Galway last February. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Just before their All-Ireland final clash against Waterford, Mikey Kiely – their Strength and Conditioning coach – lifted the veil on that predicament during an intriguing interview with leading exercise physiologist and Setanta College founder, Dr Liam Hennessy.

Kiely – a Setanta graduate – admits that much of what hindsight might frame as wisdom behind Limerick’s S&C programme throughout 2020 was, in truth, a mix of trust, human curiosity and simple intuition.

Initially, the broad assumption with Covid was that it might be a four- to six-week interruption of normality. Once the innocence of that assumption began to dawn, Limerick essentially downed tools.

Kiely explained: "We were actually in brilliant shape in February and March but once we realised that this was going to be a long thing, our thinking was that the lads hadn’t had an off-season. They kind of went straight from a semi-final last year (against Kilkenny) back to their clubs, then back with Limerick in December.

"So we took an off-season. We downed tools for five to six weeks. We did nothing. We didn’t contact the players, they didn’t contact us. We had a total break from each other. Then, when we got back training and knew the championship was going ahead – but still weren’t allowed to train collectively – a couple of ideas were playing around in my head."

One was to avail of the fact that, working or studying from home, most players now had uncommon time on their hands.

So Kiely came up with an eight-week speed work programme broken into two blocks that built “robustness” into the squad which, he believes, would not otherwise have been possible.

Limerick players, from left, Declan Hannon, Seán Finn, and Paddy O'Loughlin celebrate after beating Waterford in the All-Ireland hurling final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Limerick players, from left, Declan Hannon, Seán Finn, and Paddy O'Loughlin celebrate after beating Waterford in the All-Ireland hurling final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

"Look, when results work out, it will always look like the right thing when you’re not really sure if it was or it wasn’t," he explained candidly.

"But we had no injury on the pitch this year in championship and I'd like to think that that (the speed work) along with our conditioning and exposure to the hurling coaches helped us. Speed isn't something you generally get to work on because you need time and a lot of recovery.

"We do speed work in training sessions but, as S&C coaches, sometimes we fool ourselves about how effective it can be.

"Generally, speed work is five or ten minutes at the end of a warm-up before you go into the main session with the coaches. In terms of resistance programmes, we borrowed, begged and stole weights, everything we could to give the players simple equipment.

"This is where creativity comes in as a coach. Every player had one dumbbell, maybe a barbell with two light weights on it and a medicine ball.

"We had a very condensed championship, so it was important whatever heavy work we had to do, we did it. That meant, when we were back collectively, we could prioritise hurling over everything else."

Kiely admits that the S&C understanding of coach Paul Kinnerk was vital in calibrating Limerick’s training-ground intensity to rhyme with the work already banked.

13 December 2020; Paul Kinnerk, hurling coach / selector lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Limerick and Waterford at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

13 December 2020; Paul Kinnerk, hurling coach / selector lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Limerick and Waterford at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

"He (Kinnerk) is educated in this to PhD level," he explained. "So he understands and looks for the data. He wants to know how hard the players receive certain pain within the session. He wants to know what their heart rates are at," he said.

"He won’t pull the team back into a drill until their heart rates have recovered. So we’re using that data during a session, but it never gets in the way of a session."

Kiely's personal view is that GPS monitors provide strictly limited information, citing the example of full-back Mike Casey's readings during his battle with Galway’s Johnny Glynn in the 2018 All-Ireland final.

Casey, who missed the 2020 season with a cruciate injury, would not have been a high GPS scorer that famous day.

"His running metrics would have been extremely low in that game," explained Kiely.

"His high-speed running would have been extremely low. So if I was judging intensity off that, I’d have very little to go on.

"Whereas the majority of his game, I suppose, was spent wrestling, rucks. There was very little movement going on. But he was working extremely hard, so his heart rate would have been high."

Kiely revealed that, once allowed train collectively again, Limerick’s sessions remained high intensity throughout the Munster Championship, tapering only in the final weeks of the season.

Having been involved in the S&C work with many of the current senior team from their time in the Limerick academy, he believes that – occasionally – stepping back becomes more important than making your voice heard.

"Sometimes as an S&C coach, the key is to do less," he explained.

"When we start out, we’re always trying to leave a mark. How can we improve this? Where can I interject? But I think as you get more confident in yourself, you can withdraw yourself from the situation.

"When I got the likes of Kyle Hayes or Cian Lynch into the academy, they were there because they were already good hurlers.

"They weren’t there because they had a good S&C programme at 16. They came into the academy (as) good hurlers.

"What we need to do is improve their performance, but you’re not going to do that by letting S&C take over the whole programme. We’re a small element and we have to realise that.

"A hurling game still has to be hurling. So my main job over the last eight weeks was in buying into the coaches and management team around intensity and duration. If I can have those two things right, I don’t need to be interjecting.

"So we did very, very little conditioning through that period."

Maybe the trickiest thing in lockdown for manager John Kiely (no relation) was in nourishing and protecting the group ethic without being able to address them face-to-face.

Imagination became vital in overcoming the innate isolation of 2020, as evidenced by Dublin footballers having a cookery competition on Zoom.

For Mikey Kiely, creating competition among players through velocity-based training was his way of simulating group work in the gym.

"That was a huge help because the lads see numbers right in front of them," he explained.

"But it also allowed me to individualise the programme. The players had to hit certain metrics. They weren't in direct competition, they were just aiming to get a number.

"Now there are people who will strive to be competitive and want all their numbers known but, then, there’s others who don’t respond well to that.

"If you know them, you will know who doesn’t want their figures on the board. I don't think it's a blanket case.

"You know some lads like to do a gym session on their own because it’s a quiet space. Then you've other lads who love the team environment. Adherence isn’t a problem for me. They all do it. But where are they happiest?

"Because you can have an unhappy athlete hitting all his metrics in the gym. If they’re not happy, they’re not going to perform. And one thing the players found hard in the initial lockdown was the uncertainty around the championship.

"Your team athlete always has a team around him and some individuals didn’t respond great to not having a team around them. They weren’t as motivated. So it wasn’t simple. I wouldn’t say we made it up as we went along, but we were as creative as we could be."

With an average winning margin in excess of seven points for their five championship games in 2020, Limerick are short-odds for the All-Ireland again as the inter-county season flips so quickly now for 2021.

It's clear the team behind the team is meeting the highest standards too.