| 1.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Something feels different this year and the holy grail may finally be within Waterford’s grasp

John Mullane

ANALYSIS

Following Ballygunner's All-Ireland win and Liam Cahill's decision to stay on as manager, one must ask, will 2022 be the year for Waterford hurling? Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Liam Cahill Expand

Close

Following Ballygunner's All-Ireland win and Liam Cahill's decision to stay on as manager, one must ask, will 2022 be the year for Waterford hurling? Photo: Sportsfile

Following Ballygunner's All-Ireland win and Liam Cahill's decision to stay on as manager, one must ask, will 2022 be the year for Waterford hurling? Photo: Sportsfile

Liam Cahill

Liam Cahill

/

Following Ballygunner's All-Ireland win and Liam Cahill's decision to stay on as manager, one must ask, will 2022 be the year for Waterford hurling? Photo: Sportsfile

What a way to reach the summit of club hurling for Ballygunner last Saturday and more so the stuff of dreams for Harry Ruddle. You fantasise about that type of thing happening when you’re a child playing an All-Ireland final out in the garden while commentating on every ball that’s struck.

Harry has etched his name into Ballygunner and Waterford folklore forever with his own ‘Roy of the Rovers’ moment. He is a great example to anyone on the fringes of a team and seeing limited action. Keep the head up as your chance to become a hero is never gone. Massive kudos to him.

Most Watched

Privacy