Something feels different this year and the holy grail may finally be within Waterford’s grasp

What a way to reach the summit of club hurling for Ballygunner last Saturday and more so the stuff of dreams for Harry Ruddle. You fantasise about that type of thing happening when you’re a child playing an All-Ireland final out in the garden while commentating on every ball that’s struck.

Harry has etched his name into Ballygunner and Waterford folklore forever with his own ‘Roy of the Rovers’ moment. He is a great example to anyone on the fringes of a team and seeing limited action. Keep the head up as your chance to become a hero is never gone. Massive kudos to him.

The big question on everyone’s lips now, however, is whether it will be the injection in the arm for the Waterford county team to finally get over the line? It adds to the growing optimism within the county in recent times and there are so many reasons to think that this could finally be the year.

Waterford teams of the past have come up short at both club and county level with good teams when expectation levels were high – I know first-hand because I’ve been involved with several of them – but something just feels different this time around.

Everything feels like it’s falling into place and that started last August when Liam Cahill and Mikey Bevans recommitted to Waterford despite the offer to take over their native Tipperary. That was a serious statement to both players and supporters that the holy grail is within their grasp.

It was a difficult call to make, but it was a no-brainer considering the time and effort that they have invested in by getting Waterford hovering around the mountain top again. Even Tipperary folk that I’ve met are telling me that it was the right decision.

Talking to any past or present Waterford players, they absolutely idolise the two Tipperary men and what they’re doing for hurling down here while it was also a shrewd move to seek out Tony Browne as a new selector.

This will help Waterford gain the extra percentages they need to become A1 students and take down Limerick in the process. When we played together, I learned so much from Browne in how he went about his business and prepared for the big days.

Browne was always the go-to guy in our dressing-room if there was ever a query about anything. He’s the main reason that I’m not on any social media as he saw into the future and reckoned I’d be better off away from it. Yet again, he’s been proven correct.

Browne was always trustworthy and anything you told him was confidential and that’s why he’s the perfect fit for Cahill. Tony was an extraordinary player that all of the current crop idolised growing up and having worked with him during our stint with the Waterford U-21s in 2015, I saw first-hand just how good he is from a coaching and selection point of view.

It isn’t really spoken about, but one of the major reasons why Cahill and Bevans stayed on is their relationship with chairman Seán Michael O’Regan. Seán deserves massive credit in how he went about his business in persuading Cahill and Bevans to remain.

You often see the same in the Premier League when the manager and the board are paddling the same canoe. It has a positive effect on the players and their performance as everyone wants to see them succeed.



The biggest admiration that I have for Cahill is that he never cribbed about missing players. His focus was always on the ones he had available to him, but he must be buzzing with the returns of Tadhg de Búrca and Pauric Mahony to his bulging deck of cards.

Throw younger players like Carthach Daly – who potentially could be the next Kevin Moran – Passage’s Mark Fitzgerald and others like Tom Barron, Billy Power as well as UL’s goal-scoring hero Michael Kiely, and you have even more talent that Cahill can trust on the big days.

The match-day 26 is going to be a nightmare to pick come summer and that can only benefit the quality of in-house games, while last Saturday’s result will inspire a squad to go after the high-energy running game that Cahill demands even more of.

Cahill will welcome the Ballygunner contingent back into the fold over the coming weeks and they’ll be on a high. Players like Dessie Hutchinson will be thinking that 2022 can become even more special come All-Ireland final time on July 17 whereas Brian Cody will have to try and pick up the deflated Ballyhale Shamrocks crew.

Waterford are already off to a good league start with nine goals in two games. Expect more green flags and don’t be surprised if they break the goal-scoring record by the end of spring as they really go after a trophy.

This group of players have been involved in so many epics, they’ve given so much to the game over the last seven years and all they have to show for it is a league title in 2015, so silverware is essential in their journey.

If they can win a trophy, this squad has the ability to kick on from that and not get bogged down by the hype like we may have in the past. They know where they want to go, they know what they want to achieve and that’s winning an All-Ireland.

There’s a ruthlessness to Waterford now and all top teams have that in any sport. If the greats have the opposition by the neck, they’ll squeeze it tight and they won’t leave them up for air and it’s great to see Cahill trying to instil that mentality into this side.

Expect more bounces along the way but Waterford, like Ballygunner before them, are ready to take that next step and claim the holy grail off the back of growing expectations.

Something feels different this year!