'Some refs might not have reffed for six months' - Kyle Hayes has sympathy for officials over new rules

Limerick's Kyle Hayes has sympathy for referees over the application of new rules. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

KYLE Hayes says referees should be given time to adapt to tweaks in hurling’s rule before a definitive judgement can be made over their suitability.

The Limerick star added that already, in the space of just three league games, he has noticed an improvement in its application after the alarming glut of frees awarded in rounds one and two.

"It’s been difficult for every team," he said, speaking at the launch of RTÉ’s summer of sport.

"Hurling is such a physical game, along with football. When certain things start to get pulled up, it kind of gets a bit frustrating.

"So if it’s a learning process for us, it’s a learning process for referees too. They’ve had a longer lay off than we have as players. At least we had three weeks of pre-season to train."

"Some refs might not have reffed a game for five or six months," Hayes pointed out.

"So it’s important to see it from their point of view.

"I’ve noticed over the last three games that the refereeing definitely has got better. But you want to keep the game as exciting as possible."

Similarly, Tipperary’s Brendan Maher said he was “confident” now that confusion over rules would not blight the season, despite early fears.

The three-time All-Ireland admitted that all players had to be “very mindful of it.”

"But you have to learn to keep up with what the new rules are and make sure you don’t give a reason for a referee to put you in that position.

"You would hope that it would iron itself out over the next few weeks, that a theme will evolve and you can iron out the mistakes you might be making and overall we’ll get a better grasp on what’s allowed and what’s not allowed and referees are allowed to use their discretion a bit more to use the rules in the right way.

"I think that will happen. I’d be confident that will happen. But I just hope they don’t overthink that too much. And that there’s more rules and regulations put in place.

"Because you want to be free to go out. It is a highly physical sport. The last you want is players going out only 90 per cent cooked and afraid to do something because it could be interpreted as being dangerous."