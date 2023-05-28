‘Some of the crap I’d to listen to the last few weeks is absolutely disgraceful’ - Davy Fitzgerald bites back at Waterford critics

Davy Fitzgerald has launched a staunch defence of his Waterford squad after they finished their season with a morale-boosting victory over Tipperary in Semple Stadium this afternoon.

Waterford legends like Ken McGrath and Eoin Kelly called Fitzgerald's managerial reign into question in the aftermath of their 12-point defeat to Clare a fortnight ago and he was feeling the heat heading into their final game of the season.

The Déise produced a stunning rebuttal to that criticism when dominating Tipperary from start to finish in Semple Stadium today before Fitzgerald responded to those who have lobbed negative commentary in his direction.

"It annoys me so much that you get cut the way we got cut after two bad matches. We played well against Limerick, should have won it, first half against Cork we were poor," the 2013 All-Ireland SHC-winning manager said.

"In the second half, we matched them and had three goal chances and didn't take them. Against Clare we were matching them and had 12 wides to their four at half-time, we'd a poor second-half and it affected us.

"Out of the whole championship, we'd two halves that were poor and we got punished badly but to listen to some of the crap that I'd to listen to the last few weeks is absolutely disgraceful and annoying so it is.

"I'm proud for the guys because those boys have trained so hard, they have worked so hard and it's so annoying to see them be treated the way they are being treated.

"I think they showed today what they are about and fair play to them. Maybe last year they went to Ennis and there was nothing to play for.

"But every time we have put on that Waterford jersey, I want them to play with that pride and that passion that they did there and they're well able to do it.

"I really want to thank the genuine people that backed us, they mean the world and they can see a glimpse of what we can do and the only chance we have is to get people behind us.

"There's enough of hardship in life without knocking, we need to stop that and get behind each other. I think that's important.

"It's been a tough month, and there's no one been harder on us than ourselves but to my team and to backroom, I love them to bits, and they've given me everything."

When asked if any particular criticism stung most, Fitzgerald refused to be drawn into verbals with anyone specifically.

"I'm not going there. Ye all know, ye all know. I don't need to tell ye that, ye know. I'm not going talking about it anymore. We're killing ourselves, we're not going out to play bad," Fitzgerald added.

"We're actually trying really hard. Is there a few things we have to put right? There is one or two things outside of hurling that we need to put right. We started that today.

"It's a game of hurling, there's more things to life. I'm in the job five months, you'd swear I was there five years. There's other managers there three or four years and have won zero and are not getting half the hassle.

"What is that about? I'm so happy for the team. We trained hard. We're so disappointed. If we beat Limerick in the first round, what you think would have happened today?

"Tipp are out of the championship, we're probably through. That's how it goes. It's that close so it is."