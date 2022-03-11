Smart sliotar sends GAA down some unexpected roads

The GAA launched the new GAA Smart Sliotar, which will be used in this years Under-20 hurling championship. In attendance at the launch are, from left, Camogie Association Technical Development and Participation Manager Louise Conlon, Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy and former Tipperary hurler Brendan Cummins at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

On the face of it, it was an announcement around the future of the sliotar. But a deeper dive shows the process of standardisation of the ball in hurling has brought the GAA places it might never have envisaged.

Yesterday’s media briefing on the smart sliotar, which is set to be trialled in this year’s All-Ireland U-20 championship, touched on topics as diverse as smartphone-led technology and child labour, as well as an explainer from a professor of biomechanics.

Efforts by the GAA to understand the behaviour of a sliotar in hurling can be traced back to 2003, but the Sliotar work group, chaired by Kilkenny’s Ned Quinn, conducted field tests on balls that meet the specifications for a sliotar as passed by Congress last month and produced what was launched as the ‘smart sliotar’, which can be seen as an attempt by the GAA to retake control of one of the fundamental elements of the game.

The market had been flooded with suppliers, some of whom were using the GAA’s official stamp without permission. And whether the balls were being made in line with ethical work practices was unknown. Across 22 meetings since last July, the workgroup met with, among other parties, specialists in ethical supply-chain practices. Now, any official sliotar produced will have to meet standards in those areas as set out by the WFSGI (World Federation of the Sports Goods Industry).

Each ball will have its own individual ID. A smartphone app will be able to detect, using a chip inside the ball, whether it is an official GAA product and if it meets those standards. For former Tipperary goalkeeper Brendan Cummins, that the ball was ethically produced was one of the most important points.

“When I saw the balls coming in, and the suppliers coming in, and with the greatest will in the world, they weren’t trying to facilitate this child-labour piece or anything like that, the fear I had is that the GAA is extremely exposed unless we get a world federation in there to say that each one of the manufacturing plants had been passed,” Cummins said. “And in Congress, they recognised that with a 97pc approval with what we are trying to do. That to me gave me the biggest fright of the whole thing. It is one thing me hitting a ball 100 yards. But it is another thing me making sure that ball I am hitting is made to the standards we all have.

“And that is what I was happiest with when we finished the process, that we nailed that down now.”

Cummins admitted there was unlikely ever to be uniformity of opinion on what a standard sliotar should be.

“I could put 10 balls down on the table here and bring a load of players in and they would say five of them are duds and the other five, they would have a row over which they like the most. But we have to standardise it. When you say there are 10 different suppliers, yes, if there are 15 or 20 suppliers who are putting the chip into the ball, well if it meets the modernised standards that we have, then the ball is in play.”

The technology in the ball won’t produce any data other than its unique ID to designate it as an official ball. And while it will be given its competitive debut next month when the U-20 championships begin, it’s not envisaged that the smart sliotar will be used in club games in the short term. However, the GAA is determined that only sliotars which meet the specification will be used.

Chairman of the work group Quinn revealed the GAA had expected the new ball to cost around €1 extra but that may have to be reviewed in the current climate.

“There will be a modest increase in the price but that’s one of the reasons why when we’re trialing it at U-20 the GAA will supply all of the balls and there won’t be any chipped balls, or we don’t envisage any chipped balls for club games or inter-county (senior) games.

“So there’ll be no increase in the cost of the balls to the clubs. But they’ll have to come to the standard of specifications without the chip, which we will be testing. The chip will be at inter-county level and we do hope to have it in, or intend to have it in unless something goes wrong, for 2023 in all inter-county championships.”