Slow-burning Dublin see off Antrim to secure deserved victory

Dublin’s second victory in Division 1B of this year’s National Hurling League came almost exactly like the first; a slow-burning win, albeit one they very clearly deserved.

Eight points was their margin of victory over Antrim this evening in Parnell Park, just as it was last Saturday in Portlaoise.

Antrim meanwhile, were competitive for the third week running, but only have that opening day victory over Clare to show for it by way of tangible reward.

These teams meet later this summer in the Leinster SHC and if Dublin should be confident on the back of this, Antrim will take solace from their ability to battle with Dublin in most areas, even if the hosts’ superior organisation eventually showed here.

Both teams lined out with one change from their selected line-ups. Domhnall Nugent, the burly Naomh Eoin forward, started at full-forward for Antrim and immediately, caused trouble for Dublin’s acclaimed full-back, Eoghan O’Donnell.

Antrim went direct early on, despite playing against the wind. And in Nugent, they had a very quickly identifiable and willing target.

He was fouled for an early Antrim free, clinically dispatched by Ciarán Clarke, and set up another point for Niall McKenna, easily the most potent element of their attack. After seven minutes, he raced through from wing-forward to record a first Antrim point from play.

He took a simple pass back from Nugent for a second and hit a third from the right wing in the 34th minute, a considerable bounty given Antrim had just nine scoring changes in those opening 35 minutes. By that stage, Darren Gleeson’s team hadn’t scored for 20 minutes. And Dublin, slow to hit the pitch of the match, had seized a very obvious advantage in most aspects of play.

Their defending was more assured, particularly with Cian O’Callaghan reinstated to the full-back line, and with Liam Rushe continually snaffling broken ball and finding team mates in space to launch another Dublin team. Further up, Danny Sutcliffe continued his sharp form of a week ago in Portlaoise.

Like McKenna, he also had three points from play scored by the break and could easily have had another two. In all, Dublin had eight wides in the first half. They could feasibly have had a couple of goals too. Ryan Elliott made saves from Cian O’Sullivan, who started in place of Eamonn Dillon, and Donal Burke, who had a much less involved game than he had against Laois, when he scored 18 points. But there was enough potency in the Dublin attack to work a deserved 0-13 to 0-6 lead.

In those circumstances, Antrim needed a good start to the second half in order to make a game of it. They didn’t get it. Cian Boland and Daire Gray, who kept finding space on the left wing, hit the first two points of the second half, before Neil McManus miscued a couple of frees, to further kill Antrim’s spirit.

In all, Gray hit three points from that sweet spot, surging forward from left-half back.

Antrim were handed hope in the 51st minute when they were awarded a penalty. This time, McManus did exactly what he intended, and sent Seán Brennan the wrong way in the process, to cut Antrim’s deficit to seven points. Their comeback was shot lived.

Three minutes later, Ronan Hayes cut through the cover but overcooked a lateral pass to Cian Boland. The return ball was equally imprecise, but Hayes capitalised on a kind break to score Dublin’s goal. Antrim kept at it and reduced the deficit to five at one stage, but Dublin got 0-4 to help insure a comfortable win.

Scorers —

Dublin – D Burke 0-7 (4f, 1 ’65), D Gray, D Sutliffe 0-3 each, R Hayes 1-0, C Boland, C Crummey, C Burke, J Hetherton 0-2 each, C O’Sullivan, S Moran, J Malone, P Crummey, D Keogh 0-1 each.

Antrim – N McManus 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), N McKenna 0-4, C Clarke (3f), J McNaughton (2f) 0-3 each, K Molloy, C Johnson 0-2 each, E Campbell 0-1.

TEAMS:

Dublin: S Brennan; A Dunphy, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; S Moran, L Rushe, D Gray; J Malone, C Burke; C Crummey, D Burke, D Sutcliffe; C Boland, R Hayes, C O’Sullivan. Subs: E Dillon for O’Sullivan (50), J Hetherton for Sutcliffe (50), R McBride for Malone (56), J Madden for Rushe (56), D Keogh for Boland (58), P Crummey for Hayes (66 inj), P Smyth for Moran (70).

Antrim: R Elliott; D McMullan, G Walsh, S Rooney; E Campbell, P Burke, J Maskey; K Molloy, M Bradley; N McManus, J McNaughton, N McKenna; C Cunning, D Nugent, C Clarke. Subs: C Johnston for Nugent (h-t), P Duffin for Rooney (46), S Shannon for Clarke (46), D McCloskey for Bradley (47 inj), E O’Neill for Cunning (55), R McCambridge for Maskey (57).

Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny).

