Sligo get first league win ahead of relegation play-off with London

Sligo picked up their first win of this season's Allianz Hurling League campaign – a five-point home defeat of Wicklow, 1-14 to 0-12 – to boost their confidence ahead of next weekend's Division 2B relegation play-off against fellow strugglers London.

Eight points from the impressive Diarmuid Hanniffy, with six of these scores coming from placed balls, and Thomas Cawley's well-taken goal after 35 minutes set up Sligo for a positive result after four successive losses, which included an away defeat to London.

In wet conditions at Markievicz Park, Sligo almost undid their good work by shooting 16 wides and second bookings for Fionn Connolly and Fionn Moylan meant the hosts finished with 13 players, with Connolly leaving the fray after 58 minutes and Moylan taking the long walk in the second minute of stoppage time.

Wicklow, who featured an altered line-up due to them having already qualified for a semi-final against Donegal, battled throughout and there were fine points for the Leinster county from Gavin Weir and Mikey Lee.

The visitors almost goaled from Andy O'Brien's free deep into stoppage time but Rory McHugh blocked on the line.

Due to the weather and the fact that there was nothing riding on the outcome, the first-half was scrappy and tit for tat.

A big first-half moment was Wicklow goalkeeper Cian Staunton's save from Diarmuid Hanniffy's 16th minute penalty – awarded after a foul on Liam O'Kelly-Lynch.

When referee Aidan McAleer ordered the penalty to be retaken Staunton denied Rory McHugh's effort. But Sligo edged in front at the break, 1-8 to 0-8, thanks to Thomas Cawley's goal from an assist by Kilkenny native Eddie O'Donoghue.

Scorers – Sligo: D Hanniffy 0-8 (5f, 1 '65'); E O'Donoghue 0-3 (1f); T Cawley 1-0; J McHugh 0-2; C Hanniffy 0-1. Wicklow: G Weir 0-4 (1f, 1 '65'); M Lee 0-3 (1f); A O'Brien 0-2 (1f); M Murphy, L Evans, D Maloney 0-1 each.

Sligo: L Comerford; D Cawley, G Connolly, N Kilcullen; R Brennan, R McHugh, R Molloy; D Hanniffy, F Connolly; J McHugh, F Moylan, C Hanniffy; T Cawley, E O'Donoghue, L O'Kelly-Lynch. Subs: D Flynn for O'Donoghue (66), J Cosgrove for O'Kelly-Lynch (66), D Keaveny for Brennan (69)

Wicklow: C Staunton; D Byrne, B Kearney, T Collins; C Lohan, E Byrne, S O'Dowd; M Murphy, J Doyle; T Mulconry, G Weir, S Gearmaine; A O'Brien, L Evans, M Lee. Subs: P Doran for O'Dowd (23), D Maloney for Lee (h-t), E McCormack for Mulconry (h-t), D Masterson for Doyle (45), P Doyle for Weir (60)

Referee: A McAleer (Donegal)