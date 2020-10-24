Sliding Doors: How a couple of inches made all the difference for Clare and Limerick

If you believe in ghosts, feel free to take Limerick against Clare at its face value here.

In other words as a rivalry unaltered by two events, six days apart, from 2018 that - to this day - return to us in cinematic detail. We are talking tiny fractions here, just inches that changed their respective worlds. Two eye-blink happenings that sent these teams accelerating away on polar-opposite trajectories.

Willing to do that? To ignore the switch-blade flick of destiny that shaped their lives so differently two years back?

Then tomorrow in Thurles presents just a new chapter of an old story. Go with that if you choose.

But those two events in six days held such profound sway in what followed for the hurlers of Limerick and Clare, it's surely counter-intuitive not to revisit them.

On July 29 in Croke Park, Nickie Quaid's miraculous 72nd-minute intervention to deny Seamus Harnedy what would, almost certainly, have been an All-Ireland semi-final-winning goal for Cork drew the breathless observation from 'Sports Illustrated' writer Dan Gartland, that "even if you don't know what hurling is, this play will make your jaw drop!"

Clare's Aron Shanagher hits a shot off the Galwaypost during their semi-final replay in the same year. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Clare's Aron Shanagher hits a shot off the Galwaypost during their semi-final replay in the same year. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The score in Croke Park at the time was LIMERICK 1-26; CORK 1-26.

A Cork team that led by six points with just seven minutes of normal time remaining had been reined in by Limerick but here, in this single extraordinary moment, they looked destined to escape. The moment makes for a remarkable freeze-frame, Harnedy striking off his left side and Quaid diving full-length, Dan Morrissey, Diarmaid Byrnes, Seán Finn and Mike Casey all frozen in various angles of physical imbalance around him.

Quaid's intervention is less a goalkeeper's save than an outfield player's flick. Hardly surprising given he plays centre-back for his club, Effin.

It is the key intervention that gets Limerick to an extra-time period in which goals by substitutes, Shane Dowling and Pat Ryan, see them home. Three weeks later, they win their first senior All-Ireland crown in 45 years.

Now rewind 14 days from that final.

There are two minutes of normal time remaining in the other All-Ireland semi-final, a contest thundering out in replay form at Semple Stadium, Thurles. For the second time in a week, Clare have recovered from an early nine-point deficit against Galway to seemingly pin the reigning All-Ireland champions up against a wall.

They trail by a single point when Shane O'Donnell releases substitute Aron Shanagher, towards the Killinan end goal.

The big Shannon man, just back from a cruciate injury, already has a point to his name, as well as a goal from the previous weekend. He is making up for lost time here. Shanagher shortens his grip to try batting the ball past James Skehill off his left side, but the sliotar spoons up off the advancing Galway goalkeeper to present him with a second opportunity.

This time, the swing is just an instant reflex.

"To me, the ball was in the net," he says subsequently of a moment frozen in time. But Shanagher's second shot snaps back off a post - just missing the inrushing O'Donnell - and, seconds later, Joe Canning nails a sublime line 'cut' for Galway from the toes of the Ryan Stand.

Soon, Clare's year is over. Beaten on a day they leaked 19 wides.

Irony

Is it presumptive to suggest that, if Harnedy and Shanagher goal in those two moments, the 2018 All-Ireland final becomes a repeat of that year's Munster final, in which Cork beat Clare by two points? That this is the ultimate sliding doors moment for these Shannonside neighbours?

John Kiely alluded to it at Limerick's All-Ireland final press night when asked about Quaid's miraculous intervention. "If he didn't get the block in, we wouldn't be here talking," he told journalists.

For Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor, Thurles that August day surely left them with a fresh understanding of irony.

Clare, after all, had beaten Tipperary in the same stadium earlier that summer on the back of a six-point swing when Jake Morris's shot snapped back off a town end upright and, seconds later, Ian Galvin swept home a Killinan goal.

"Swings and roundabouts," sighed O'Connor afterwards with the expression of someone observing a funnel-web spider on his sock.

What we know since?

Limerick followed that All-Ireland win by collecting the 2019 National League and Munster titles en route to an All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny they'll almost certainly recall today as an exercise in carelessness. This year? They were a perfect five from five in the league when Covid struck.

Clare's story took a stridently different turn, a bad championship in 2019 prompting O'Connor to step down with Moloney, eventually, following because of what he termed "ongoing uncertainty" over the selection process.

The men who guided Clare to three successive All-Ireland under-21 titles between 2012 and 2014 seemed chastened by their time with the seniors.

Had the trauma of 2018 maybe made them overthink things?

Hard to escape that suspicion given the manner of Clare's championship eviction last summer. After escaping Walsh Park with a one-point win against Waterford, they then fell to their heaviest championship defeat on home soil in 29 years, Tipp running amok in Ennis.

The game was tactically bewildering, Clare's policy of deploying a sweeper (sometimes even two) remaining obstinately in place despite the figures on the scoreboard spinning like petrol pump digits.

It wasn't so much stubborn adherence to a system as enslavement to a beaten mindset as Pádraic Maher played Tipp quarterback while socially distanced from just about every Banner jersey in the place.

And one week later, Limerick blew Clare away by even more in the Gaelic Grounds, troubles with a convoluted structure exacerbated by a puck-out strategy that quickly went into meltdown. The Banner took half an hour just to register their first point from play that day. "A difficult day and a difficult week," admitted Moloney after.

The spiralling arithmetic of those two hammerings essentially rendered a closing round victory over Cork immaterial. Clare's championship was over in mid-June.

Impressions

If it took a quarrelsome, untidy process to arrive at Brian Lohan as their new manager four months later, early impressions weren't unpromising. Actually, that tomorrow's championship opener now doubles as a league final doesn't seem unreasonable given Clare were the only other Division 1 team to complete their round-robin schedule unbeaten.

True, there will be those who question the authenticity of any crown won under circumstances in which competition rules were changed mid-stream, but if Clare claim just their fifth ever league title, don't expect the county's historians to be inserting any asterisk under the achievement.

Still, it's hard to escape the sense of them leaving some essential part of themselves behind that August day in Thurles two years back.

In cliché at least, Lohan favours a more muscular, direct approach to how they should hurl today, but denied access to Peter Duggan (traveling) and captain John Conlon (injured), how feasible is it to rain high ball down on an attack likely to struggle for light in the vicinity of Limerick's towering half-backs?

Worse, Colm Galvin and Podge Collins - the men Clare's previous management deployed so deep in that ultimately confused entanglement with sweepers - are now missing for the season too.

Lohan used David McInerney productively in midfield during the league, but it will surely constitute a gamble to posit the big Tulla man in anything but a defensive role against the All-Ireland favourites tomorrow.

True, Limerick have defensive concerns of their own with Mike Casey absent and, quite probably, Richie English too. In other words, Kiely may have to reconstruct his full-back line from week to week, assuming that they get through tomorrow.

The bookies don't see any other outcome, Limerick considered even money with a handicap of minus six, something unimaginable in this rivalry little more than a year ago.

Bear in mind that, prior to last year's 18-point hammering in the Gaelic Grounds, Clare had won their previous three championship games against Limerick, including an 11-point trimming of Kiely's men in the final round-robin round of the 2018 Munster Championship.

Maybe that was an aberration, explained away on the cramped provincial schedule at the time, but there's little doubt that Clare carried something back then they've never quite managed to replicate since.

Weeks later, they were just the width of a post away from a likely All-Ireland final place while Nickie Quaid's miraculous agility was making waves in America.

Two moments frozen in time. The consequences still rippling.