Sliding Doors: How a couple of inches made all the difference for Clare and Limerick

Clare and Limerick have taken very different trajectories in the past two seasons but, only for a couple inches in two different games a week apart in 2018, it could all have been so different, writes Vincent Hogan

Nickie Quaid&rsquo;s miraculous touch to deny Cork&rsquo;s Seamus Harnedy was the key intervention in the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Vincent Hogan

If you believe in ghosts, feel free to take Limerick against Clare at its face value here.

In other words as a rivalry unaltered by two events, six days apart, from 2018 that - to this day - return to us in cinematic detail. We are talking tiny fractions here, just inches that changed their respective worlds. Two eye-blink happenings that sent these teams accelerating away on polar-opposite trajectories.

Willing to do that? To ignore the switch-blade flick of destiny that shaped their lives so differently two years back?

