Slaughtneil into Ulster SHC final as Brendan Rogers proves the difference against Dunloy

Slaughtneil booked a place in this Sunday’s Ulster Senior Hurling Final with a steely seven-point win over Dunloy. In a repeat of the last Ulster final in 2019, Brendan Rogers was the difference.

The centre forward moved to the middle of the field for the start of the second half and the switch was an inspired one. The Derry champions and reigning Ulster champions rattled off 1-4 to a point from the 40th minute mark till the second half water break.

Using all his pace, Rogers pummelled in 1-3 of that total. Dunloy were unable to match his hard running and duly paid the price.

Dunloy settled much quicker into the contest and despite a strong wind were on top on all departments with Keelan Molloy and Paul Shiels clipping over early points.

However, with the aid of the wind, Slaughtneil’s puck-out’s were landing on the edge of the square and with that pressure Chrissy McKaigue and Cormac O’Doherty soon had the sides level.

O’Doherty was a huge doubt beforehand but showed little restraint in landing five first half frees to open up a six-point gap.

Dunloy goalkeeper Ryan Elliott began to orchestrate play from short puck outs and his side rallied before half time with three unanswered scores, the excellent Eoin O’Neill sandwiching two from Kevin Molloy to make it 0-9 to 0-6 at the break.

Dunloy free-taker Conal Cunning made it a one-point game after the break but despite landing five frees and 65s in the second half it wasn’t enough as Rogers took over.

Scorers —

Slaughtneil – C O’Doherty 0-7 (7f), B Rodgers 1-4, M McGrath 0-3, B Cassidy, J Cassidy, Shane McGuigan and C McKaigue 0-1 each.

Dunloy – C Cunning 0-6 (5f, 165’), P Shiels and E O’Neill 0-2 each, S Elliott, D Smith, Keelan Molloy and Kevin Molloy 0-1 each

TEAMS –

DUNLOY: R Elliott; E Smyth, C McKinley, C Kinsella; A Crawford, R McGarry, R Molloy; S Elliott, Keelan Molloy; P Shiels, Kevin Molloy, E O’Neill, N McKeague, C Cunning, D Smith.

SUBS: C McMahon for McKeague (24), S Dooey for Smith (50).

SLAUGHTNEIL: O O'Doherty, C McAllister, P McNeill, K McKaigue; S Cassidy, G Bradley, M McGrath; Shane McGuigan, C McKaigue; M McGuigan, B Rodgers, B Cassidy. J McGuigan, C O'Doherty, Sé McGuigan.

SUBS: J Cassidy for B Cassidy (60)

REF: J Connors (Donegal)