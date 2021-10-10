Slashers back on top in Longford after goal blitz sinks Tones

Four goals in the first half laid the foundations for Longford Slashers to win their first Longford SHC title since 2001 with six points to spare over last year’s champions Wolfe Tones at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park yesterday.

A free from Cian Kavanagh in the seventh minute was flicked to the net by Reuben Murray. One minute later a free from Kavanagh was spilled by Wolfe Tones goalkeeper Thomas Stakem and it ended up in the net.

The lead was nine points in the 22nd minute when an unmarked Paul Leonard shot to the net.

Wolfe Tones pulled a goal back in the 24th minute through Ian Campbell and cut the gap to four points in the 30th minute, but just before the break Ronan Sheehan lobbed his effort over the goalkeeper to grab Slashers’ fourth goal as the led by eight points, 4-6 to 1-7.

The second half wasn’t as free-flowing as the first and scores were hard to come by for both sides. The Slashers defence was solid as Wolfe Tones tried, in vain, to get goals.

The lead was six points in the 44th minute but two points from Murray (one free) cancelled those out and while Wolfe Tones managed to notch late scores through Luke Kelly (‘65’) and John Mulhern, they proved to be a token consolation as they relinquished their hold on the title.

SCORERS:

Longford Slashers: C Kavanagh 1-4 (1-3f); R Murray 1-3 (0-1f); R Sheahan, P Leonard 1-0 each; M Mulcahy 0-2; S Farrell, J Casey 0-1 each.

Wolfe Tones: L Kelly 0-5 (2f, 2 ‘65’); I Campbell 1-0; M Coyle, T Hussey 0-3 each; M O’Donohoe 0-2; J Mulhern 0-1

TEAMS –

Longford Slashers – C Gallagher; P Hegarty, D Regan, K Cox; I Dolan, K Murray, S Farrell; J Casey, R Sheahan; P Leonard, C Kavanagh, C Farrell; M Mulcahy, R Murray, C Regan. Subs: W Tunstead for C Farrell (49), D Dunne for Leonard (56), J Linnane for Mulcahy (60+4), R Maher for S Farrell (60+6).

Wolfe Tones – T Stakem; J Gaffney, C McLoughlin, A Quinn; E Dolan, D Duggan, A Sheridan; L D Connell, E Tully; L Kelly, M Coyle, M O’Donohoe; I Campbell, J Mulhern, T Hussey. Subs: C Fahey for Dolan (ht), J Newman for Campbell (56), P McNally for Gaffney (58), A Connaughton for O’Donohoe (60+6).

Ref – L Gordon (Galway).