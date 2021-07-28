'Skill, strength, power - pure brilliance' - Henry Shefflin leads the tributes after Joe Canning retirement

28 July 2021; #HurlingToTheCore ambassador Joe Canning, pictured ahead of this years second series of Bord Gáis Energys GAAGAABox, which features the most passionate hurling fans across the country filmed in their front-rooms as they experience the agony and ecstasy of following their counties fortunes from home. You can watch GAAGAABox on Bord Gáis Energys #HurlingToTheCore YouTube channel throughout the Senior Hurling Championship. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Henry Shefflin is among the hurling legends who have paid tribute to Galway star Joe Canning after he announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The 32-year-old, who made his senior debut in 2008 for the Tribesmen, has called time on his Galway career after an illustrious 13 years that yielded an All-Ireland title, three Leinster crowns, five All-Stars as well as a Hurler of the Year award.

Canning announced his shock decision on Wednesday afternoon, citing the number of injuries he has suffered over the last few years as a big factor.

“It’s injuries and stuff like that. I had a couple of fairly serious ones over the year and even this year alone I tore a hamstring after the Waterford league game and didn’t realise I had it for a few weeks," Canning said.

"Just a little nick, I'd a partial tear in my thumb as well. My finger, my heel, yeah there are four or five injuries alone this year, niggly ones, so yeah it wasn’t getting any easier for me.

“I just feel the time is right. I don’t want to stay around too long either."

Tribute have been pouring in for the skillful forward, with Henry Shefflin leading the way.

"What a loss that we no longer get to witness this phenomenal hurler. This goal possesses everything - skill, strength, balance, power - pure brilliance," Shefflin tweeted.

Sad day for @Galway_GAA and #GAA . What a loss that we no longer get to witness this phenomenal hurler. This Goal possesses everything Joe Canning- skill, strength, balance, power - pure brilliance. Enjoy @JoeyCan88 https://t.co/F8XGWyi55B — Henry Shefflin (@ShefflinHenry) July 28, 2021

Joe Canning. Class act in every way. — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) July 28, 2021

Jesus I’m stunned



Joe canning retired

Signed off with a sublime pass to jason Flynn for a goal



Some hurler — Eddie Brennan (@NedzerB13) July 28, 2021

A hurler and a gentleman. #JoeCanning — Micheál Donoghue (@micd74) July 28, 2021

Abiding memory of Joe Canning is a crunch Fitzgibbon game against UL in 2008, strained his hamstring early and was coming off with an All-Ireland club semi 10 days later.



Is walking off when ball goes out for a sideline, proceeds to nail sideline and exit! Different class #GAA — Michael Verney (@mlverney) July 28, 2021