Six key scores that shaped the All-Ireland hurling final

The six key moments from a thrilling All-Ireland SHC final between Limerick and Kilkenny.

4th minute

A sensation goal from Gearóid Hegarty who according to Limerick boss John Kiely was very disappointed with his performance against Galway. He set the tone for what was ultimately a Man of the Match performance by latching on to a ball from broke from a diagonal free dispatched by Nickie Quaid. He pushed Richie Reid out of his way before dispatching an unstoppable angled shot to the roof of the Kilkenny net. Score: Limerick 1-1 Kilkenny 0-0.

39th minute

After Limerick began the second half with a brace of point from Kyle Hayes and Aaron Gillane to stretch their lead to six points, Kilkenny struck back with a brilliant goal from Billy Ryan. Half time replacement Walter Walsh was the architect catching Eoin Murphy’s puck-out before off-loading it into the scoring zone. There a deft flick from Martin Keoghan set up Ryan for the major. Score: Limerick 1-19 Kilkenny 1-16.

48th minute

Croke Park erupts when Kilkenny’s second goal leaves a point between the sides. This time TJ Reid is the architect with a monster catch. His off-load is cleverly re-directed away from the Limerick cover and into the path of Martin Keoghan who blasts past Nickie Quaid. Score: Limerick 1-22 Kilkenny 2-18.

64th minute

Kilkenny substitute Richie Hogan in his first appearance of the season rolls back the years with a sublime point from under the Hogan Stand to level the game for the second time. The Cats have the momentum and Hogan’s animated reaction suggests they feel they’re on the verge of creating a huge upset. Score: Limerick 1-26 Kilkenny 2-23.

65th minute

Kyle Hayes’ fourth point of the afternoon and arguably his most important. Not only did it restore Limerick’s advantage, but it halted the Cats’ momentum as the business end of the contest. As Kilkenny boss Brian Cody acknowledged afterwards though his side drew level on both occasions in the second half but never managed to take the lead. Score: Limerick 1-27 Kilkenny 2-23.

72nd minute

Hegarty decorates an almost perfect personal performance with a monster point from inside his own half. It brings his personally tally to 1-5. It is Limerick’s fifth point on the spin and extends their advantage to five points. Finally, their fans could start breathing again though Kilkenny still defied the odds by hitting the last three points in one of the all-time classic finals. Score: Limerick 1-31 Limerick 2-23.