Six-goal Banner get back on track laying waste to off-colour Wexford

Clare's Tony Kelly signs autographs for supporters after the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match against Wexford at Chadwicks Wexford Park today. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Six-goal Banner get back on track as they lay waste to off-colour Wexford

Clare were in no mood to relent as they obliterated Wexford with a goal-hungry display at Wexford Park this afternoon.

Wexford, minus star men Lee Chin and Rory O'Connor, had no answers for the visitors with Aidan McCarthy (1-10) and David Reidy (2-1) running riot for Clare as they got back to winning ways.

Brian Lohan's Banner, fresh from a comprehensive defeat to neighbours Limerick a fortnight ago, made a statement with their starting 15 seeing the return of Tony Kelly, John Conlon and Ryan Taylor and they hit the ground running from the off.

Peter Duggan had a goal within three minutes having waltzed through the Wexford defence but when Conor McDonald volleyed an effort to the net at the other end three minutes later, it looked like it might be competitive fare with the sides level at 1-3 apiece.

Clare fired the next three points, though, before Kelly put a goal on a plate for Reidy with the Éire Óg Ennis attacker finishing neatly to the net as they opened up a convincing lead with McCarthy also rampant up front, 2-9 to 1-4.

Wexford's sole response was a Ross Banville free in the 13th minute and they would wait another 11 minutes until their next score as Clare put the foot to the floor and lay waste to the hosts.

Wexford simply weren't able to deal with the space created in their own defence while route one puck-outs from Clare goalkeeper Eamonn Foudy were causing consternation when dropping around the 'D'.

McCarthy latched onto a break from a puck-out to fire their third goal in the 20th minute while Kelly raised their fourth green flag eight minutes later after Damien Reck was caught in possession, 4-12 to 1-5.

Charlie McGuckin, their only forward to score a point from play in the opening half, fired over for Wexford soon after but it was one-way traffic as the Banner powered to the half-time whistle with a staggering 20 points to spare, 4-17 to 1-6.

Wexford made it more of a contest after the break with the wind at their backs as Cathal Dunbar led the fightback and the Model men hit seven of the first 10 points to out some respectability on the scoreboard, 4-20 to 1-13 after 49 minutes.

Clare got in for their fifth goal in the 64th minute when Duggan walked through unopposed before offloading to Reidy, who applied a smart finish, and substitute Mark Rodgers had their sixth five minutes later.

It was impressive stuff from a clinical Clare side but Darragh Egan will be left scratching his head after a 22-point loss on home soil that leaves big question marks heading into the remainder of the season.

SCORERS - Clare: A McCarthy 1-10 (6f), D Reidy 2-1, P Duggan 1-1, T Kelly 1-2, M Rodgers 1-0, R Taylor 0-1, C Malone 0-1, I Galvin 0-2, E Foudy 0-1f, D Ryan 0-1, D Fitzgerald 0-3, A Hogan 0-1, D Conroy 0-1, . Wexford: R Banville 0-8 (6f, 0-2 '65), C Foley 0-1, C McDonald 1-0, C McGuckin 0-2, R Higgins 0-1, C Dunbar 0-3, D Reck 0-1, C Hearne 0-1, I Carty 0-1.

CLARE - E Foudy; A Hogan, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, B O'Connell; D Fitzgerald, R Taylor; A McCarthy, C Malone, T Kelly; I Galvin, P Duggan, D Reidy. Subs: M Rodgers for Galvin (42), O Cahill for Ryan (48), D Conroy for Malone (55), A Fitzgerald for Flanagan (57), S Morey for Taylor (66)

WEXFORD - J Lawlor; S Reck, S Donohoe, D Clarke; C Foley, D Reck, J O'Connor; L Óg McGovern, C Dunbar; C Flood, C Hearne, C McGuckin; R Higgins, C McDonald, R Banville. Subs: I Carty for Foley (44), C Byrne Dunbar for McGovern (47), J Doran for Flood (55), E Murphy for J O'Connor (60)

REF - T Walsh (Waterford)