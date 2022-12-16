‘Silly and naive’ to say Ballyhale Shamrocks are flying, insists Joey Holden

All that needed to be added was the gory detail. The final body count. Otherwise, the match reports were well written by half-time.

Not unusual for Ballyhale, albeit they were only partly responsible for the early copy.

Kilmacud Crokes weren’t for this stage. Not yet.

The Leinster hurling final had shown them to be meek, tentative, naive. Too inexperienced. Too young.

Like plenty of Dublin hurling teams before them, they had been good to a point.

That point, to be precise about it, was their intersection with a team from Kilkenny.

Ballyhale, meanwhile, had displayed their teeth and they were found to be both sharp and sparkling for the occasion.

The Leinster club championship doesn’t pose the same range of obstacles as the Munster championship. It can’t examine a team’s roadworthiness in nearly same detail.

But at half-time, we knew.

Ballygunner and Ballyhale would be going at it again. A game 11 months in the making.

And then . . . well, it’s hard to know exactly what happened.

“If you hammer a team or beat them well people are saying, ‘They’re flying,’ notes Joey Holden.

“Maybe after the first-half of the Kilmacud game people were thinking, ‘They are playing the best hurling they ever have.’ That’s silly and naive to fall into that trap.

“These games can turn so quickly. Teams are very good.

“We are still there and still winning, the challenge is even greater the next day but you have to be winning to get yourself to the position we are.

“I think sometimes they are patting you on the back, sometimes they are kicking you up the a***, if you listen to them all the time you’ll just be confused. So you just have to concentrate on what you can do to the best out of ourselves.”

In common hurling parlance, Crokes ‘got a run’ on Ballyhale but that doesn’t flesh out how battles that had been overwhelmingly won in the first half were being lost in the second. Nor does it explain why the young Dublin team got so much joy speeding down the middle of the Ballyhale team and why a side who had been almost nonchalant in the accuracy of their striking in the first half wasted so much ball.

​“I thought the first half flattered us a bit,” says Holden, “that we were maybe further ahead than we deserved to be.

“Then we got the first three scores after half-time and probably just switched off. Kilmacud were after winning a lot of games to get to that point, so they just took over, got the momentum and it took us too long to stop it or answer the call.

“The last ten minutes were nip and tuck, but we held on and that was all we wanted.”

Whether the lopsided performance was evidence of decline, Sunday will be judge and jury. Of the breathtaking manner in which they lost the previous All-Ireland final last February, Holden insists he “got over it fairly quickly” and that Ballyhale’s seasonal ambition was simply to win a fifth Kilkenny title in a row on the occasion of the club’s 50th birthday.

Yet here they are.

“We watched it (last year’s final) back a few times and there are so many things, and ifs and buts,” he says, “but you could be going through it in your head all day and it’s not going to change anything.

“You probably wouldn’t have made up that play again but you’d wreck your brain going through it and the next time it happens you might be in the exact same situation and you can’t do what you would have said you’d do.

“It was just a bit of a shock and devastation and they were All-Ireland champions,” Holden adds, “there was nothing we could do.”