Short, sharp shock for new hurling managers

Shane O'Neill, Kieran Kingston, Liam Cahill and Brian Lohan should have long since closed the files on their first-year assignments.

They will never know how a standard season would have gone, but at least it would have been normal in terms of design and flow.

All four were still feeling their way into new roles when the shutters slammed down in March. Other managers were cut off too, but it was different for Brian Cody, Liam Sheedy, John Kiely, Davy Fitzgerald, Mattie Kenny and Eddie Brennan as their structures were already firmly anchored.

What now for the four new managers as the strangest season in GAA history re-opens for a short, sharp campaign?

*****

Galway hurling absorbed three shocks last year, none of which were remotely predictable.

In June, the 2017 All-Ireland champions failed to finish in Leinster's top three. In August, manager Micheál Donoghue quit for reasons that were never fully explained and in November, Shane O'Neill was appointed to replace him.

Three surprises in five months raised questions. Why had they failed in Leinster, why did O'Donoghue depart two months later and why was it deemed necessary to head for Limerick for a manager?

O'Neill had never previously managed a senior inter-county team, but his successes with Na Piarsaigh, backed up by what was apparently a very impressive pitch at interview, convinced the recruiters he was the best candidate.

It was a revealing decision, suggesting perhaps that Galway's self-belief at official level is fragile. Despite having won an All-Ireland title under one of their own two years earlier, they looked over the fence when a vacancy arose.

It's not as if they are short of coaches. Whether at underage level or the senior club scene, Galway have done consistently well over many years. Yet, when Donoghue departed, they opted for an import. Curious.

It has never happened in Kilkenny, Cork or Tipperary, three counties whose pride would not allow them to concede that outside help was required. So what was it with Galway that they didn't trust any of their own so soon after All-Ireland and National League success?

Was it a feeling that the set-up needed a jolt and that an outsider was best-placed to deliver it? Whatever the origin, it left Galway high on uncertainty heading in to 2020.

And that still remains the case as they wind up for a championship which will take place in circumstances nobody has previously experienced. There is an argument that this All-Ireland campaign offers all players and managers a free shot.

The winners will treat it as the real deal while the rest will write it off quickly and look to next year. The fact remains though that, barring another ugly Covid intervention, there's an All-Ireland at stake, one that will take its place on the record books like all the rest.

Having lost the momentum generated in 2017, it's a big chance for Galway to expose last year as an inexplicable aberration. As for O'Neill, it could be his best chance to land the biggest prize. First seasons often are.

*****

Kieran Kingston won't have needed to delve very far into the statistics from recent years to know Cork have a problem that needs to be solved if they are to end their longest barren championship run.

They have never previously gone 15 years without winning an All-Ireland title, a stretch that will lengthen unless they improve defensively.

Only Waterford conceded more than Cork in last year's Munster Championship and it was followed by a 2-27 giveaway against Kilkenny in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

High concession rates have undermined Cork for quite a few seasons and it didn't change in their five league games last spring. Of the 12 teams in Division 1, only Westmeath and Carlow gave away more.

On the flip side, Cork's strike rate remained high, just as it had been in recent years.

So, can Kingston and his fellow strategists tweak the defensive structure to make it less porous?

Diarmuid O'Sullivan, a defensive presence of immense influence in his playing days, and Ger Cunningham, one of the best goalkeepers in hurling history, are on Kingston's backroom team, making it incomprehensible that the security arrangements in front of Anthony Nash won't improve.

Whether that comes at the expense of high returns at the other end remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: they need to change something.

The pattern of high yield/high loss took them a certain distance, but it's not going to win an All-Ireland title.

Kingston knows that and the fact that he's in his second stint gives him added insight into what's required.

He wouldn't have taken the job unless he believed Cork were All-Ireland contenders, and while their league form last spring was erratic (they won two of five games and finished fourth of six in Division 1A), it would be unwise to make judgments based on such a short campaign.

*****

When Waterford led Galway in the second half of the 2017 All-Ireland final, nobody could have foreseen the wreckage that lay ahead.

Being overtaken and losing by three points was disappointing enough, but what followed in 2018 and 2019 leaves them heading into this championship with, by far, the worst record of all the contenders.

Played 8, Won 0, Drew 1, Lost 7, Scoring Difference -77pts.

That's their return from the past two Munster Championships, which were overseen by Derek McGrath and Páraic Fanning.

Now it's the turn of Liam Cahill to try to reignite the Déise's fire.

Taking over a squad whose confidence had been so badly shaken might look like the ultimate in misplaced optimism, but, in fact, it may well have been a good time.

The exciting days of 2017 are a distant memory and with Fanning having departed after only one season, there is a sense of realism in Waterford, or at least there should be.

A rebuild is necessary and Cahill must be given time.

Fanning suffered from being the man who took over from McGrath. It was always going to be difficult to walk into a dressing-room that had built up such rapport with the manager over five years.

Despite that, changes were necessary, in personnel and playing style, but implementing them was always going to be tricky.

Inevitably, there was reluctance from some players to deviate from what they knew and when results started going against them, Fanning became an easy scapegoat.

It wasn't the first time a Waterford squad tossed responsibility for disappointing results over to the manager.

Justin McCarthy and Michael Ryan experienced it too, although not as quickly as Fanning.

He left with his dignity intact as was to be expected from a man of his calibre.

Still, his departure raised the stakes for the squad or, more specifically, those of them whose application last year was highly questionable.

In some ways, that's a help for Cahill, who can implement his philosophy without checking for McGrath's shadow.

That's unless some players can't move on psychologically, in which case they should be shown to their seats in the stand.

There is more to Waterford than they have shown since 2017.

Developing that will take patience and that involves allowing Cahill time without back-stabbing or even sniping.

*****

So what happened to Clare's golden age?

It seems a very long time ago since three successive All-Ireland U-21 titles (2012-'13-'14) were wrapped around a senior success (2013).

Bannerland was high on expectation, which bordered on certainty for those of more excitable disposition, that the period of plenty had only begun.

They saw Clare becoming the dominant force for the rest of the decade, building an enduring empire.

It didn't happen. Now, as they begin a new decade with a new manager, expectations within the county are modest while the outside view is that they start the All-Ireland race with at least six rivals ahead of them.

Brian Lohan knows that, but he's also aware of the opportunity this strange year is now offering.

A win over Limerick tomorrow would not only take them into the Munster semi-final, but also land the Allianz league title.

And since Clare have claimed league success only four times previously, that would be quite a first-season prize for Lohan, irrespective of what happened later on.

There was always a sense that Lohan, one of the major driving forces in the All-Ireland class of 1995-'97, would get his chance as a manager.

Anthony Daly and Davy Fitzgerald, who led Clare to the 2013 All-Ireland senior title, got in ahead of him, but his time has finally come.

His influence was noticeable in Clare's five league games last spring when, as might be expected from a man who was one of the best defenders of his generation, the security arrangements were tight.

Clare had by far the lowest giveaway rate, conceding an average of fewer than 16 points per game, which will have pleased their former No 3.

Early days, of course, but it was a promising start.

Lohan's hand is weakened by the absence of some top-line players, but the upcoming campaign could be a lot more successful for Clare than is generally thought.

The golden age never happened, but silver linings would do for now.