Short, sharp shock for new hurling managers

Challenges await first-term bosses but a compacted championship may also increase the chances of success

Waterford boss Liam Cahill. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Martin Breheny

Shane O'Neill, Kieran Kingston, Liam Cahill and Brian Lohan should have long since closed the files on their first-year assignments.

They will never know how a standard season would have gone, but at least it would have been normal in terms of design and flow.

All four were still feeling their way into new roles when the shutters slammed down in March. Other managers were cut off too, but it was different for Brian Cody, Liam Sheedy, John Kiely, Davy Fitzgerald, Mattie Kenny and Eddie Brennan as their structures were already firmly anchored.

