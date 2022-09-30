Short puck-outs and passes define modern hurling, stats show

Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Hurling’s gravitation towards possession-based game continued in 2022 with a rise in the average number of hand-passes per game and an increasing trend towards shorter puck-outs.

Almost a third of puck-outs, 30 per cent, were directed to a player inside a team’s own 45-metre line, more than double the 14pc it was in 2016.

Average hand-passes, as calculated by Gaelic Stats for the GAA’s Standing Committee on Playing Rules, was 99 in some 34 games analysed.

The findings are unlikely to prompt any corrective action as the season, topped by magnificent Munster and All-Ireland finals especially, is generally considered to have gone well.

One striking feature of the information mined from the analysis was that there was no black card for a deliberate/disrupte foul that denied a goal-scoring opportunity inside the goal-scoring zone.

This rule addition has sat a little uneasily in hurling since its 2021 Congress introduction but after just two seasons it seems to have receded.

Here are some of the main findings.

Scoring

The surge in hurling scores per game cooled off somewhat in 2022. After reaching an all-time high in 2021 with an average score per game of 59.2, the figure dropped back down to 53.5, the same as 2020.

The All-Ireland final rose above that, the 66 scores between Limerick and Kilkenny match the 66 the previous year between Limerick and Cork, the two highest years on record.

For the first time since 2016, when it dipped to 37.3 from 38 points, the number of points per game fell to 44.9 from last year’s high of 48.8.

Goals shot up from 2.4 to 3.5 in 2021, a surge generally attributed to the new rules around cynical fouling, but they fell back down to 2.9 in 2022, just below the 15-year average.

Some 70pc of shots were from play, down from 73pc last year while 63pc of scores came from play, another fall of 3pc. The number of shots attempted from inside a team’s own half was 15pc, up from 10pc in 2019.

Passing

Hand-passes continue to rise with an average of 99 per game in 2022. That’s up from 71 in 2018 and six more than 2021.

At 150, stick-passes are within range of most recent years though five down, on average, from last year. In 2016 there were 145 stick-passes.

There was an average of 6.7 back-passes to the goalkeeper in hurling, still relatively low by football standards but an increase from 2.9 in 2019 and 5.9 last year. Some 67pc of those back-passes are from open play with 1.7 per game going straight back to the goalkeeper after a puck-out.

Referees blew for an average of two illegal hand-passes per game in 2022 – that’s double what it was in the 2020 championship.

However Gaelic Stats point to a much higher potential number of thrown hand-passes. Their analysis suggests the figure could be 0.8 higher per game on slow motion evidence with a further 27 hand-passes probably thrown from the 34 games analysed.

Puck-outs

The number of short pucks per game has more than doubled in six years. From 14pc in 2016, Gaelic Stats had 30pc of all puck-outs in 2022 not going beyond the 45-metre line. Some 47pc of puck-outs went to the middle third with just 23pc reaching the last third of the field in the 34 games analysed.

Inevitably that saw the increase in uncontested puck-outs remain, from 36pc to 44pc, since 2016 though no increase year-on-year.

Fouls/Cards

Either defences have got the message or referees have abandoned the use of the 10-minute sin-bin and a penalty for fouls deemed deliberate and inside the goal-scoring zone. Brought in last year to curb cynical fouling, the measure appeared to have been a success as the goal rate per game in the championship bounced back up.

In the 34 games analysed by Gaelic Stats, no black card/penalty under the above criteria was awarded, compared to 0.3 in 2021.

The area deemed the goal-scoring zone was shortened considerably earlier this year when Congress passed a motion excluding the area 25-metres infield from either sideline inside the 20-metre line, a determination referees were to make by ‘rule of thumb.’

Gaelic Stats estimated that the number of fouls per game that denied goal opportunities was up to 0.9 from 0.4 per game and that 10 of the 30 that they picked out in their analysis (33pc) were deliberate/disruptive.

Six of those 10 fouls resulted in yellow cards, none were deemed black, leading to their conclusion that “whilst penalising the foul (they) did not believe that the player fouled, at that point, had been denied an opportunity to score a goal.”

The average number of fouls inside the goalscoring zone was, however, down to 10pc, the lowest in seven years of records. In 2019 it was at its highest, 20pc.

Fouling in general was a little above the 27 average, 29 fouls per game calculated for the last seven years. The number of high tackles rose to 4.2 from 3.5 in 2021 though there was a slight drop in comparative league figures.

Ball In Play

Actual play was calculated at 33 minutes out of 79 minutes that hurling games last for, a figure in line with the last seven years.

Substitutions took six minutes, 36 seconds for each substitution, 49 for a double substitution.