Shock for Offaly in the Christy Ring Cup as Down prevail in dramatic penalty shootout

Michael Fennelly's Offaly side were stunned by Down in the Christy Ring Cup semi-final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

After saving three penalties in the shootout, Down goalkeeper Stephen Keith scored the dramatic winning penalty to deservedly send Down through to Christy Ring final at the expense of Offaly.

After finishing level 1-16 a piece in normal time, Dathi Sands’ goal in the 82nd minute looked to have won the semi-final for the Mourne men, but reintroduced substitute Liam Langton nailed a brace at the end of extra time to bring the exhausting contest to penalties.

Down showed their intent when the Sands brothers combined for Eoghan to fire to the net in the third minute. However, Michael Fennelly’s side soon responded, through a Shane Kinsella goal in the 9th minute.

The imperious Eoghan Cahill was a constant threat throughout for Offaly, the midfielder finished with ten points, his marksmanship ensured Offaly would have their noses in front 1-9 to 1-8 at half time.

Offaly tore into the ascendancy in the third quarter, leading by four but Down would not relent. In trying conditions, Oisin McManus and his replacement Ronan Sheehan kept the scoreboard ticking with frees.

Down wingback Barry Trainor completed the comeback to land the leveller to bring the game to extra time and just when the underdogs thought their chance was gone, captain Keith was ready and able to complete the famous victory.

SCORERS-Down: O Mac Manus 0-7 (6f, 165’), E Sands 1-2, P Sheehan 0-4 (4f), D Sands 1-1, P Óg McCrickard 0-3, D Hughes ,C Woods (f) and B Trainor 0-1 each. Offaly: E Cahill 0-10(9f), S Kinsella 1-2, C Kiely 0-3, S Hynes and L Langton (f) 0-2 each, A Treacy (f), T Geraghty, P Geraghty and D king 0-1 each

DOWN: S Keith; T Murray, C Taggart, M Hughes; B Trainor, C Woods, L Savage; M Conlon, J McManus; D Hughes, P Óg McCrickard, T Prenter; O MacManus, E Sands, D Sands. Subs: P Savage for Prenter (48), P Sheehan for Murray (52), R Costello for MacManus (57), M Fisher for McCrickard (61), C Egan for D Sands (68), R McCusker for D Hughes (77), D Sands for Trainor (80), McCrickard for Costello (82), Prenter for M Hughes (86).

OFFALY: S Corcoran; C Burke, B Conneely, P Delaney; D Egan, C Kiely, D King; E Cahill, D Nally; P Geraghty, J Sampson, O Kelly; C Gath, S Kinsella, L Langton. Subs: D Doughan for Burke (ht), A Hynes for Gath (47), B Duignan for Kelly (53), S Cleary for Langton (61), T Geraghty for Kinsella (68), Langton for Cahill (80), A Treacy for Nally (80) Cahill for Cleary (92).

REF:S Stack (Clare)

