Shock as Henry Shefflin set to get nod ahead of Davy Fitzgerald for Galway hurling job

Henry Shefflin looks set to be a shock appointment as the next Galway senior hurling manager, having beaten red-hot favourite Davy Fitzgerald for the high-profile post.

Rumours were widespread yesterday that Clare native Fitzgerald was set to take the Tribe reins with a Banner-heavy backroom team, but Shefflin is believed to be the manager chosen to lead Galway forward having come into the equation at the 11th hour.

Kilkenny legend Shefflin, the most decorated player in the game with 10 All-Ireland SHC titles and 11 All-Stars, is believed to have been interviewed for the position earlier this week and his appointment will be formally announced by Tribe chiefs later today.

The three-time Hurler of the Year led his native Ballyhale Shamrocks to successive All-Ireland club hurling titles in 2019-2020 in what was his first foray into management and the 42-year-old now looks set to take the big leap into the inter-county game.

Shefflin is seen by many as the natural successor to Brian Cody whenever the 11-time All-Ireland-winning manager eventually calls time on his record-breaking reign as Kilkenny boss, but his imminent appointment will see him collide with his former boss in next year's Leinster SHC.

Shefflin had said earlier this year that inter-county management was not something that appealed to him – "At this moment in time, no" – but that looks to have changed as he attempts to bring the West awake once again.

Having been All-Ireland champions just four years ago under Micheál Donoghue, Galway disappeared off the radar this year with two dismal championship defeats spelling the end for Shane O’Neill’s two years in charge, but expectations will be high that Shefflin can turn things around once again.

Galway have won five of the last seven All-Ireland minor hurling titles, so there is plenty of raw material to use. It will also be intriguing to see whether Shefflin tries to coax former Hurler of the Year Joe Canning out of retirement

Canning hung up his inter-county boots at the end of July, but his future is sure to come under the microscope once again with Shefflin at the helm.

Shefflin's immediate attention is with Kilkenny side Thomastown, however, as he manages the intermediate side in a county semi-final against Glenmore this weekend.

Shefflin's sensational appointment puts an end to 35 successive years where former Waterford, Clare and Wexford boss Fitzgerald has been part of the inter-county game as either a player or a manager with the 2013 All-Ireland-winning boss now left out in the cold.