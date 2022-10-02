Shinrone make history with first Offaly SHC title after emphatic win over Kilmormac/Killoughey

Adrian Cleary of Shinrone gets a shot away against Kilcormac/Killoughey. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Shinrone are Offaly senior hurling champions for the first time after an emphatic win over Kilcormac-Killoughey in O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

The Tipperary border club had only ever contested one final before, in 1960 when they lost to Drumcullen, and the general expectation was that they would have to yield here too.

But despite enduring some anxious moments early on when K/K corner-forward Alex Kavanagh spurned two good goal chances, they settled and were spearheaded by a towering performance from full-forward Ciaran Cleary.

Four-time champions Kilcormac-Killoughey had no answer to Cleary's aerial power early on as he knocked over three points, finishing with five overall.

Twice K/K led by three points but Cleary's presence brought Shinrone back into it and when Declan Cleary pointed on 22 minutes they were level, 0-6 each.

Shinrone were never headed after that and by the break they were 0-10 to 0-8 clear and looking much more likely to prevail.

Ciarán Cleary was less influential after the break as Oisín Mahon got tighter on him but Killian and Jason Sampson stormed into the second half, posting four points each while centre-back Michael Cleary was also pivotal.

At the back Darren Crean also had a strong last quarter but K/K hung in with goals despite being outplayed everywhere else, first through Ger Healion, who scrambled home a 52nd minute goal to clip the deficit to five points, 0-20 to 1-12.

Shinrone responded well though with two points while goalkeeper Eamonn Cleary twice denied substitute Charlie Mitchell.

Cillian Kiely got a second goal for K/K after a storming run again on 60 minutes to leave five points in it again, 0-24 to 2-13.

But again Shinrone held their nerve and were deserving winners, lifting the Sean Robbins Cup which was first played for in Offaly in that 1960 final.

Scorers - Shinrone: D Morkan 0-7 (4fs, 1 65), C Cleary 0-5, K Sampson, J Sampson 0-4 each, S Cleary 0-2, P Cleary, D Cleary, C Doughan, DJ McLoughlin all 0-1 each

Kilcormac-Killoughey: Cathal Kiely 0-7 (4fs, 1 65), Cillian Kiely 1-1 (0-1 65), G Healion 1-0, A Spain, C Mahon. J Kilmartin, L Kavanagh, C Mitchell all 0-1 each

Shinrone: E Cleary; D Crean, D O'Meara, P Cleary; K Sampson, M Cleary, D Maher; D Cleary, L Watkins; D Morkhan, S Cleary, A Cleary; P Cleary, C Cleary, J Sampson. Subs: C Doughan for A Cleary (48), DJ McLoughlin for P Cleary (56), C Ryan for S Cleary (56), J Cleary for M Cleary (temp) (56), M Morkhan for D Cleary (62)



Kilcormac-Killoughey: C Slevin; T Spain, E Grogan, O Mahon; J Quinn, D Kilmartin, A Spain; Cillian Kiely, C Spain; C Mahon, J Kilmartin, Cathal Kiely; A Kavanagh, G Healion, L Kavanagh. Subs: J Screeney for Kilmartin (h-t), C Mitchell for Kavanagh (36), J Gorman for Kavanagh (38), T Geraghty for A Spain inj (40)