Shefflin ‘massive scoop’ for Tribe, says O’Connor

Newly appointed Galway hurling manager Henry Shefflin in attendance at the Kilkenny SHC semi-final match between Ballyhale Shamrocks and James Stephens at UPMC Nowlan Park. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Henry Shefflin’s elevation to the Galway hurling hotseat has been described as a “massive scoop” by the man who replaced him as Ballyhale Shamrocks boss.

And James O’Connor is fully expecting a Tribal resurgence in 2022 under the command of hurling’s most decorated ever player.

O’Connor yesterday steered the four-in-a-row chasing Shamrocks through a sticky semi-final test against James Stephens, and they will now face O’Loughlin Gaels in the Kilkenny SHC decider on Sunday week.

Shefflin, of course, masterminded the first two of those county triumphs in 2018 and ’19 – and duly went on to lead his home club to a brace of Leinster and All-Ireland titles too.

O’Connor took over after Shefflin stepped down and, having coaxed the club to the three-in-a-row last year – but without the opportunity to defend their All-Ireland crown – he has now brought them back to within an hour of more senior glory on Noreside.

He was as surprised as everyone else when news of Shefflin’s move west broke last Wednesday evening.

“In fairness it’s a massive scoop for Galway,” the Waterford native said. “He’s personally going to bring something fresh, something new, to the whole thing.

“And in fairness to him, he’s a manager who’s starting out his inter-county career now, so I’m sure he’s going to be very driven now as well to get results – so I think Galway will definitely be a force for the coming year.”