Sheedy hails Tipp’s ‘great heart’ as Forde snatches late draw in Thurles

Jason Forde of Tipperary in action against Niall Cashman (left) and Billy Hennessy of Cork at Semple Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Approaching the final bell of a match brimming with uncertainty, Cork looked to have made the decisive break. Late points from substitutes Conor Cahalane and Alan Connolly left Tipperary two points adrift in injury-time on an evening when their aim was unsteady. It will please Liam Sheedy that they still made shore.

First Cathal Barrett embarked on a journey well beyond his parish to split the posts, and with almost six minutes of stoppage time played up stepped Jason Forde to land a massive free from a few yards beyond his own 45.

The strike was his last of 10, after he scored 0-14 in the opening-round draw with Limerick. This wasn’t performance from Forde, with five wides to his name of Tipp’s grand total of 17 and no score from play.

But when they needed a man for the pressure shot he went up and struck the ball perfectly on a night spoiled by heavy showers. The finish had bedlam as well as brilliance, Forde’s free sparking a late flurry of attempts to snatch a winner, the closest from Patrick Horgan when he struck a post.

“It could have went either way,” admitted Tipperary manager, Liam Sheedy. “Going down the home straight, we were under pressure. I thought the boys showed great heart to get the draw.”

Cork were more economical and scored two goals but in the first half their shooting was also jumpy, accounting for six wides. At one stage in the first half Tipp were handed an easy point from a Forde free when Mark Coleman was pulled for over-carrying, one of a number of similar offences checked by Johnny Murphy on the night.

Cork kept looking for the best option and sometimes it didn’t emerge quickly enough or the player in possession over-deliberated. But after scoring five goals in their opening round win over Waterford they showed a capability of prising open a defence with good combination play and support runners.

Shortly after Alan Cadogan had fired them in front after only 18 seconds, they should have scored their first goal but Jack O’Connor missed the target with only the goalkeeper in his eyeline, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Cadogan involved in the neat build-up. They didn’t have too long to wait. Tipperary ran off early points from John O’Dwyer and John and Noel McGrath, and were in front through Jake Morris when Tim O’Mahony hit the net.

In the 10th minute Patrick Collins picked out Mark Coleman with a puck out, the centre back then floating a perfect ball to the hand of O’Mahony, who started in midfield, and he made ground on the left wing. Horgan joined the move, cutting the ball back across goal and there was O’Mahony to flick the ball home. O’Mahony covered much ground and finished the match with 1-1.

Two Forde frees had Tipp level by the first water break, the teams tied seven times in the opening half at the end of which Tipp held a slight advantage, 0-12 to 1-8, the rain falling and evening darkening.

The second Cork goal, put away by Horgan in the 45th minute, was the product of a classic Cork counter-attack. Barrett couldn’t get a low ball to hand when coming out of defence and the turnover saw Luke Meade link with Fitzgibbon before Horgan took it on, shifting to the right to evade a tackle and batting home with the short-grip.

After almost 10 minutes of the second half, and a spell of sustained Tipp dominance, they were level. The home team hit half a dozen wides in the spell between half-time and Horgan’s goal.

By the second water break Tipp were a point adrift, 0-15 to 2-10, and points on the resumption from Cadogan and Cahalane pushed the gap out to three. Cork subs contributed 0-4 of their total of 16 points.

Sheedy lamented Tipp’s lack of any goal threat. But he stressed the positives. “The first two rounds of the league last year, we lost tight games to the same opposition. And while we didn’t manage to get over the line at least we didn’t go under.”

Scorers – Tipperary: J Forde 0-10 (10f); J McGrath, N McGrath, B Heffernan 0-2 each; P Flynn, J Morris, J O’Dwyer, R Maher (f), B McGrath, C Barrett 0-1 each. Cork: P Horgan 1-6 (5f); T O’Mahony 1-1; A Cadogan 0-3; C Cahalane 0-2; R O’Flynn, D Connery, D Fitzgibbon, A Connolly 0-1 each.

Tipperary B Hogan 7; C Barrett 8, P Maher 7, B McGrath 7; B Heffernan 8, S Kennedy 7, R Maher 7; A Flynn 7, N McGrath 7; J Forde 8, J Morris 7, N O’Meara 7; John O’Dwyer 7, J McGrath 7, W Connors 6. Subs: M Breen 7 for Flynn (39); P Flynn 7 for O’Meara (44); P Cadell 7 for N McGrath & Patrick Maher 7 for O’Dwyer (both 55); B Maher 7 for Connors (59); D Quirke for Morris (65).

Cork P Collins 8; N O’Leary 7, D Cahalane 7, S O’Leary Hayes 7; R Downey 6, M Coleman 8, N Cashman 7; B Hennessy 7, T O’Mahony 8; R O’Flynn 7, D Fitzgibbon 7, L Meade 7; J O’Connor 7, P Horgan 8, A Cadogan 8. Subs: C Cahalane 8 for O’Flynn (inj 27); D Connery 7 for Cashman (45); T Deasy 7 for O’Connor & E Cadogan 7 for Downey (both 54); S Donoghue 7 for Hayes & A Connolly 7 for Cadogan (both 59); S Twomey for Meade (75).

Referee Johnny Murphy (Limerick).