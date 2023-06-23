SHC team news – No changes in Dublin side to face Clare

Micheál Donoghue has kept faith with the same Dublin starting team for tomorrow’s daunting All-Ireland SHC quarter-final against Brian Lohan’s Clare.

The Dubs trailed McDonagh Cup champions Carlow by a point at half-time last weekend, but then came with a second half surge to win by ten. With his players now facing a significant step-up in class against the Banner, O’Donoghue has announced an unchanged first 15.

DUBLIN (SHC v Clare) – S Brennan; J Bellew, E O’Donnell, P Smyth; P Doyle, C Burke, D Gray; M Grogan, C O’Leary; D Sutcliffe, D Burke, C Boland; S Currie, C O’Sullivan, D Power.