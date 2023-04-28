SHC team news: Henry Shefflin’s small tinkering with Galway, Waterford’s Tom Barron replaces Tadhg de Búrca

Henry Shefflin has stuck largely with a winning Galway team for Sunday’s eagerly awaited return to Kilkenny, making just one change from the side that overcame Wexford.

Cianan Fahy is named at midfield for the Tribesmen’s Leinster SHC trip to Shefflin’s old Nowlan Park stomping ground, as Cathal Mannion shifts to wing-forward and Tom Monaghan loses out. The latter is not named in the 26-man match-day panel.

Fahy came off the bench for Brian Concannon in Pearse Stadium last Saturday as Galway recovered from the disastrous concession of two early goals to run out six-point winners over Wexford, aided by a 13-point tour de force from Evan Niland, who again starts at corner-forward.

Meanwhile, former Galway boss Micheál Donoghue has retained 14 of the Dublin team that was held to a draw in Belfast as the Sky Blues seek to kickstart their Leinster campaign at home to rank outsiders Westmeath in Parnell Park on Saturday evening.

Ronan Hayes is recalled at corner-forward at the expense of Alex Considine, having replaced the same player after 48 minutes of their Antrim stalemate.

Clare have restored goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan to their starting team for Saturday night’s Munster SHC showdown with All-Ireland champions Limerick at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Banner boss Brian Lohan handed Eamonn Foudy his first championship start against Tipperary last Sunday only for the newcomer to endure a traumatic debut, as he was centrally involved in the concession of the first two of Tipp’s five goals.

In those circumstances, it’s no major surprise to see former first choice Quilligan recalled for this round-robin derby clash as Clare, already on the back foot, seek to kickstart their campaign against John Kiely’s kingpins.

All Star David Fitzgerald, back from a one-match suspension, also returns in the engine-room at the expense of Ryan Taylor.

John Robert Downey will fill the full-back void in place of his suspended brother Eoin when Cork open their Munster SHC round-robin campaign against Waterford on Sunday.

Ger Mellerick is recalled at wing-back as the elder Downey reverts from the half-back line to No 3, where Eoin misses out after his red card against Kilkenny in Cork’s NHL semi-final defeat.

Read more Ticket rush unlikely for Leinster double-header in Croker

In his championship baptism as Cork boss, Pat Ryan has named nine of the team that lost to Galway in last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final. Tommy O'Connell and Brian Roche will make their first SHC starts whereas Patrick Horgan will be making his 72nd appearance, while Darragh Fitzgibbon is restored at midfield.

Davy Fitzgerald has made just one enforced change for Sunday’s crucial Munster clash against Cork as his Waterford hurlers seek to bounce back from last weekend’s pulsating battle with All-Ireland champions Limerick.

With the luckless Tadhg de Búrca ruled out with another season-ending injury, this time to his Achilles tendon, Tom Barron fills the void. A younger brother of three-time All Star Jamie, Barron is named at wing-back as Callum Lyons shifts across to fill de Búrca’s usual position at No 6.

Austin Gleeson is again listed among the subs. The 2016 Hurler of the Year came off the bench after 51 minutes against 14-man Limerick and delivered a lively 0-1 cameo.

Despite their numerical advantage, the Deise eventually lost by two points, a result that ups the ante for the second of their SHC round-robin matches, away to a Cork side making their championship bow.

De Búrca, who has twice battled back from cruciate injuries, was replaced by Barron after just 22 minutes in Thurles. “I’m absolutely gutted, I’d say he’s gone for the rest of the season,” his manager later revealed. “It looks like his Achilles is gone.”

Wexford skipper Lee Chin and vice-captain Damien Reck are included in the match-day panel for Saturday evening’s must-win Leinster SHC date with Antrim – although neither key man is officially listed to start.

The talismanic Chin and centre-back Reck were both late withdrawals before last Saturday’s opening day defeat in Galway. Chin has been carrying a shoulder injury while Reck strained his hamstring in the warm-up.

Both players are now included on the bench for the Wexford Park visit of an Antrim side buoyed by their encouraging home draw with Dublin.

Wexford manager Darragh Egan has made one change to his starting team, with Jack O’Connor displacing Charlie McGuckin in the half-forward line. McGuckin had taken Chin’s place before throw-in but was later replaced by O’Connor, whose 0-1 return couldn’t prevent a six-point victory for Galway.

WEXFORD (SHC v Antrim) – J Lawlor; S Reck, L Ryan, C Devitt; M O’Hanlon, C Foley, S Donohoe; D O’Keeffe, C Hearne; O Foley, Jack O’Connor, L Óg McGovern; R O’Connor, C McDonald, C Dunbar.

GALWAY (SHC v Kilkenny) – É Murphy; J Grealish, G McInerney, TJ Brennan; P Mannion, D Burke, J Cooney; C Fahy, R Glennon; C Mannion, C Cooney, K Cooney; C Whelan, B Concannon, E Niland.

DUBLIN (SHC v Westmeath) – S Brennan; P Doyle, E O’Donnell, P Smyth; C Donohoe, C Burke, D Gray; M Grogan, C O’Leary; D Sutcliffe, D Burke, C Boland; R Hayes, C O’Sullivan, P Crummey.

WATERFORD (SHC v Cork) –B Nolan; C Gleeson, C Prunty, M Fitzgerald; T Barron, C Lyons, J Fagan; D Lyons, J Barron; N Montgomery, D Hutchinson, M Kiely; C Dunford, S Bennett, J Prendergast.

CLARE (SHC v Limerick) – E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; D Fitzgerald, C Malone; P Duggan, T Kelly, A McCarthy; I Galvin, S O’Donnell, M Rodgers.

CORK (SHC v Waterford) - P Collins; N O’Leary, R Downey, D Cahalane; T O’Connell, C Joyce, G Mellerick; B Roche, D Fitzgibbon; S Harnedy, C Lehane, D Dalton; L Meade, P Horgan, S Barrett.