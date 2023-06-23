SHC team news – Banner must plot Dub downfall without Conor Cleary or Aidan McCarthy

Clare hurlers must try and reach another All-Ireland semi-final without skipper Conor Cleary and freetaker Aidan McCarthy.

Brian Lohan has announced his line-up for tomorrow’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Dublin at the Gaelic Grounds, but the big news is that neither Cleary nor McCarthy is included in the match-day 26 because of injury.

There are also call-ups for defender Seadna Morey and Ian Galvin in attack.

Morey is listed at corner-back, replacing Cian Nolan who endured a torrid Munster final chasing Aaron Gillane before coming off after 50 minutes.

Nolan had only been promoted at the 11th hour to face Limerick after Cleary’s shoulder injury - picked up against Cork - hadn’t healed sufficiently for him to take his place in the full-back line.

Today’s squad announcement confirms that their 29-year-old captain misses out again – as does McCarthy, who lasted 45 minutes of the Munster decider and now is ruled out. His absence will see placed ball duties handed to a colleague, while Galvin’s late two-point cameo against Limerick is rewarded with a start.

Micheál Donoghue has kept faith with the same Dublin starting team for tomorrow’s daunting All-Ireland SHC quarter-final against Brian Lohan’s Clare.

The Dubs trailed McDonagh Cup champions Carlow by a point at half-time last weekend, but then came with a second half surge to win by ten. With his players now facing a significant step-up in class against the Banner, O’Donoghue has announced an unchanged first 15.

Fresh from their 32-point rout of Offaly, Tipperary make one announced change for tomorrow’s second quarter-final against Galway. Two-time All Star Cathal Barrett returns from suspected concussion (against Limerick last month) to resume at corner-back, replacing Craig Morgan who went off injured against the Faithful.

Galway manager Henry Shefflin named his team last night and has made two changes from the side that lost the Leinster final in heartbreaking fashion.

Cianan Fahy is named to start at centre forward while Seán Linnane is selected at midfield as Galway look to bounce back from their last gasp provincial final defeat to Kilkenny.

Fintan Burke and Conor Cooney are the ones to make way.

CLARE (SHC v Dublin) – E Quilligan; A Hogan, R Hayes, S Morey; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; C Malone, D Fitzgerald; P Duggan, T Kelly, R Taylor; I Galvin, S O’Donnell, M Rodgers.

DUBLIN (SHC v Clare) – S Brennan; J Bellew, E O’Donnell, P Smyth; P Doyle, C Burke, D Gray; M Grogan, C O’Leary; D Sutcliffe, D Burke, C Boland; S Currie, C O’Sullivan, D Power.

TIPPERARY (SHC v Galway) – R Shelly; C Barrett, M Breen, E Connolly; B O’Mara, R Maher, D McCormack; C Stakelum, N McGrath; A Tynan, J Forde, S Kennedy; J Morris, S Callanan, M Kehoe.

Galway (SHC v Tipperary) – E Murphy; J Grealish, G McInerney, D Morrissey; P Mannion, d Burke, J Cooney; S Linnane, C Mannion; B Concannon, C Fahy, T Monaghan; C Whelan, K Cooney, E Niland.