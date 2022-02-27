Shaun O’Brien’s vital touch of class breaks Antrim hearts and sees Waterford over line in thriller

SHAUN O’Brien got a vital touch to divert Neil McManus’s last-gasp penalty up and over the bar to ensure Waterford edged out Antrim in a thrilling game at Corrigan Park on Sunday.

The Déise would play over half of the game with 14 players after Colin Dunford was sent off, but Liam Cahill’s side rallied in the second half to get ahead and they managed to stay there despite Antrim roaring back in the final quarter.

Playing with a significant wind advantage, Antrim were much quicker to settle, with McManus landing points either side of efforts from Keelan Molloy and Daniel McKernan, but the hosts had goalkeeper Ryan Elliott to thank for diverting Stephen Bennett’s rasping shot up and over for a point.

The Dunloy man was unable to do anything on nine minutes when Dunford rounded Stephen Rooney to slot home on the angle and give the visitors a 1-2 to 0-4 lead.

Dunford, who added a second goal, would then blot his copybook when dismissed for what appeared an off-the-ball swipe at Domhnall Nugent and with McManus continuing to knock over frees, Antrim led 1-14 to 2-7 at the break.

Waterford made much the better start to the second period and after hitting two of the first three points, struck for goal when Stephen Bennett read Gerard Walsh’s attempted short pass to intercept and find Michael Kiely, who blasted home to level.

By the midway point of the second period, they had pushed on and led by five, with Gleeson and Bennett leading the way, but it was game-on again on 62 minutes when Ciaran Clarke rattled the net after pouncing on a break from a tight angle and a Conal Cunning point left just one in it.

However, Waterford were able to find the answers, with three Gleeson points leaving a goal in it until Antrim were given a penalty deep in injury-time.

Conor McCann had been taken down when about to finish to the net after O’Brien had saved from David Kearney.

McManus stepped up and went high with his effort, but O’Brien got the vital touch to keep the ball out of the net and ensure the points were heading back to the south east.

Scorers – Waterford: A Gleeson 0-8 (4f, 1 s/l); C Dunford 2-1; S Bennet 0-6 (5f); M Kiely 1-0; N Montgomery 0-2; C Kirwin, T de Burca, T Barron, D Lyons 0-1 each. Antrim: N McManus 0-13 (8f, 1 pen, 1 ’65); D Nugent 1-0, C Clarke 1-0; K Molloy, M Bradley, C Cunning 0-2 each; G Walsh, D McKernan, S Elliott 0-1 each.

WATERFORD – S O’Brien 7; CGleeson 7, C Prunty 7, Iarlaith Daly 7; C Dalton 7, T de Burca 8, T Barron 7; D Lyons 7, J Fagan 7; N Montgomery 7, Austin Gleeson 9, DJ Foran 6; S Bennett 8, CKirwan 6, C Dunford 6. Subs: J Prendergast 7 for C Kirwin (HT), M Kiely 7 for DJ Foran (HT), C Daly 7for T Baron (59), KBennett 6 for N Montgomery (70+1)

ANTRIM – R Elliott 6; D Kearney 7, GWalsh 7, S Rooney 6; P Burke 7, E Campbell 7, R McGarry 6; Kn Molloy 8, DMcKernan 7; M Bradley 7, DNugent 7, C Cunning 7; SElliott 6, N McManus 9, C Johnston 7. Subs: N O’Connor 7 for S Rooney (HT), J McNaughton 6 for M Bradley (52), CClarke 7 for C Johnston (52), CMcCann 6 for S Elliott (60)

Referee – T Gleeson (Dublin)