Shane O'Donnell set for Clare return after 12-month absence due to concussion issues

Shane O'Donnell is in line to feature for Clare this weekend. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A BULKED-UP Shane O’Donnell is primed for a sensational Clare return against Tipperary this Sunday having been forced to sit on the sidelines over the past 12 months due to concussion.

O’Donnell, the hat-trick hero when the Banner last landed All-Ireland SHC honours in 2013, missed inter-county action last summer due to a head injury and the 27-year-old has not featured so far this year for Brian Lohan’s side.

His inter-county future was in some doubt but the Éire Óg attacker has returned to the fold in recent weeks and the goal-scorer supreme is believed to have hardly missed a beat having featured prominently against Galway in a recent challenge game.

O’Donnell has bulked up noticeably during his time out and his comeback is a major boost to Lohan ahead of their Munster opener against Tipp, where he is in the reckoning for a starting berth.

Lohan has nearly a full deck of cards to choose from with All-Star forward Peter Duggan braced to make his first championship appearance in three years while Diarmuid Ryan is also fit to feature. Aidan McCarthy is the only major absentee, although he could feature later in the campaign.