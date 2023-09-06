Shane McGrath hails former Tipperary teammate Séamus Callanan as ‘one of the best in modern times’

The 2019 Hurler of the Year has announced his inter-county retirement after a decorated 16-year career that saw him win three All-Ireland SHC medals and four All-Stars. He also bows out with a staggering haul of 40 championship goals.

“When the greats of the game are mentioned, TJ (Reid) for me is the greatest. Obviously in Tipp terms then you’re talking about the likes of Eoin Kelly, Nicky (English) … but Seamie has to be up there with the best that have done it in modern times,” McGrath told the Irish Independent.

“His goalscoring record speaks for itself. The touch he had against Laois in 2019, regardless of who you’re playing against, you’re in an All-Ireland quarter-final in Croke Park. His performance in the ’16 final.

“Like, Seamie was doing it when it mattered most, on the biggest days, and I think he was the rub of the green away from maybe having five or six All-Ireland medals.

“You move on with life and get over these things, but maybe if he had the rub of the green in ’14 or ’15 … maybe his greatness goes up a little bit more.

“But he has three All-Irelands, he has four All-Stars, and I think one of his biggest achievements was the way he performed in 2019 as captain. Because just as someone who was captain, it doesn’t suit everyone and it can either make you or break you – it absolutely made the lad.”

McGrath pinpointed former Tipp coach and then manager Eamon O’Shea as a pivotal figure in Callanan’s career, a point touched on by the player himself in his retirement statement.

“Eamon and Seamie had a great relationship,” the RTÉ pundit pointed out. “Eamon put him on the frees; Seamie loved the responsibility of it and he just flourished, and he was phenomenal between ’14, ’15, ’16.”