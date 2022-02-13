Shane Kingston runs riot as Rebels crush Offaly to make it two wins from two ahead of Limerick clash

Sam Quirke of Cork in action against Ben Conneely, left, and Joey Keenaghan of Offaly during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match St. Brendan's Park in Birr, Offaly. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Cork were at their brilliant best in the opening minutes of this Division 1 Group A Allianz HL clash at St Brendan's Park, Birr this afternoon as a hat-trick of goals saw them blow Offaly away before coasting home 19 points to the good.

The ball was barely thrown in by the time Kieran Kingston's Rebels had their first two goals on the board as the red-hot pair of Shane Kingston and Darragh Fitzgibbon rattled the Offaly net inside three minutes.

The returning Conor Lehane fired their third in the 12th minute and it was all she wrote for Michael Fennelly's Offaly as their struggles in the top flight continue with no end in sight.

Cork burst out of the traps and were seven points up inside six minutes with Kingston and Fitzgibbon firing goals in quick succession as the Faithful struggled to deal with their pace and precision, 2-2 to 0-1.

It could have been worse had Robbie O'Flynn's fourth-minute goal not been disallowed for too many steps, but the gap was quickly out at 13 points when Lehane pounced on a rebound to put them 3-6 to 0-2 ahead.

Offaly eventually somewhat got to grips with the Rebel challenge, but they were over-reliant on placed balls from ace marksman Eoghan Cahill as they went in facing a mountain to climb at half-time, 3-12 to 0-8.

Fitzgibbon was dictating affairs from the middle of the park and he fired over two sweet points upon the resumption as the lead stretched to 16 points, 3-18 to 0-11, with former AFL star Mark Keane also thundering into the game when switched from full-forward to the wing.

Kingston raised Cork's fourth green flag, and his second, in the 64th minute as they piled the misery on Offaly with the home side having little to cheer about bar Cahill's late thunderbolt of a goal which put some respectability on the score board.

Cork will next make the trip to the Gaelic Grounds to face a winless Limerick in two weeks' time in a repeat of last year's All-Ireland final while Offaly host Clare with neither side off the mark yet in this year's campaign.

Scorers:

Cork: S Kingston (2-8, 6f), D Fitzgibbon, C Lehane (1-2 each), M Coleman (0-4f), R O’Flynn (0-2), T O’Mahony, L Meade, C Cahalane, M Keane, S Quirke, P Horgan, C O’Brien (0-1 each).

Offaly: E Cahill (1-9, 8f), J Murphy (0-2), B Conneely, B Duignan, J Sampson, L O’Connor (0-1 each).

TEAMS –

CORK – P Collins; N O’Leary, D Cahalane, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony, M Coleman, C O'Brien; D Fitzgibbon, L Meade; C Cahalane, S Harnedy, R O’Flynn; S Kingston, M Keane, C Lehane.

Subs: P Horgan for O’Flynn and S O’Leary-Hayes for O’Leary (both half-time), T O’Connell for Harnedy (47), J O’Connor for Lehane (50), S Quirke for Fitzgibbon (58), C O’Brien for Cahalane (62).

OFFALY – C Clancy; J Keenaghan, C Burke, J Screeney; D King, B Conneely, K Sampson; E Kelly, L Fox; B Duignan, J Sampson, L Langton, E Cahill; J Murphy, D Nally, B Duignan.

Subs: P Delaney for Screeney and L O’Connor for Nally (both half-time), E Parlon for Duignan (52), A Cleary for Langton (53), P Clancy for Fox (64).

REF – S Stack (Dublin)