Shane Kingston recalled to Cork starting 15 for All-Ireland final

Shane Kingston has been recalled to the Cork hurling team for Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final against Limerick after his sensational semi-final impact as a substitute.

Kingston is one of two changes made by Cork as Shane Barrett makes way with Eoin Cadogan replacing Ger Millerick in the half-back line.

Cadogan came on for Millerick who picked up an injury against Kilkenny and hasn't recovered. He is not named among the substitutes.

The 35-year-old Cadogan has previous All-Ireland final experience with the footballers, having been part of the starting team when they beat Down in the 2010 final.

Kingston was left out of the semi-final team but scored seven points from seven shots to bend that game to his will.

The Cork team shows two changes from the side which lost to Limerick in a Munster semi-final at the beginning of July, Rob Downey replacing Damien Cahalane at full-back and Luke Meade taking over from Millerick at midfield.

As expected Limerick retain the same 15 and will have 12 players starting their third All-Ireland final in four years.

For Peter Casey it's a first All-Ireland start though he came off the bench in the 2018 and 2020 finals while Barry Nash and William O'Donoghue are both starting their second.

Patrick Horgan and Seamus Harnedy were both with Cork when they contested an All-Ireland final and replay against Clare in 2013, eventually succumbing to Shane O'Donnell's opportunism.

Limerick: N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, K Hayes; W O'Donoghue, D O'Donovan; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, P Casey.

Cork: P Collins; N O'Leary, R Downey, S O'Donoghue; T O'Mahony, M Coleman, E Cadogan; D Fitzgibbon, L Meade; C Cahalane, S Harnedy, R O'Flynn; J O'Connor, P Horgan, S Kingston.