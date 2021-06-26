Shane Conway on song as Kerry see off Down in Joe McDonagh opener

Shane Conway was on form as Kerry beat Down. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Last year’s Joe McDonagh beaten-finalists Kerry made a successful start to this year’s campaign when they withstood the stern challenge of a Down side who failed to sparkle in this well-contested tie at Austin Stack Park.

Kerry began well and raced 0-5 to 0-1 ahead in the opening ten minutes, with Mikey Boyle proving a handful for the Down defence while Shane Nolan and Barry Mahony sprayed some accurate ball to a lively Kerry attack. Shane Conway fired over three points from play while Boyle hit a superb effort from long range, with Nolan converting a free from his own half. Paul Sheehan opened Down's account from a free after a foul on Daithí Sands.

However, Kerry got sloppy as Down roared into the contest with another Paul Sheehan free before disaster for the home side, when a long ball from Sheehan saw Kerry keeper John B O’Halloran caught in no man’s land and Sands nipped in to score an opportunist goal. Sheehan gave Down the lead in the 14th minute but two excellent Mikey Boyle points had Kerry back on track as the sides were tied 0-7 to 1-4 at the water break.

Kerry got the crucial goal in the 31st minute when Nolan fed Cian Hussey and he blasted the ball to Down net to give Kerry a 1-14 to 1-8 half-time cushion.

After Eoghan Sands closed the gap on the restart, three unanswered points from Barry Mahony, Shane Nolan and Shane Conway saw Kerry move 1-17 to 1-9 clear. but then Down fought back as Kerry appeared to lose their grip and a succession of points saw Down reduce the deficit to five ( 1-20 to 1-15 ) at the water break.

But the tie was decided in the 57th minute when Jason Diggins sent over a cross that Shane Conway ran onto and once he was one on one with the Down keeper, a goal was inevitable and that saw Kerry ease to an impressive victory despite some late frees from Oisin McManus.

Down now face a must-win game against Meath next weekend before Kerry travel to Navan knowing a win will have them in Croke Park on Leinster Final day.

Scorers: Kerry: S Conway ( 1-8, 0-4F, 0-1 65), S Nolan (0-4, 0-1F)), M Boyle, P Boyle (0-4 each), B Mahony ( 0-3), C Hussey (1-0), F OSullivan ( 0-1)

Down: D Sands (1-2), P Sheehan (0-5, 0-4F), O McManus (0-4F), P Óg McCrickard (0-3), D Hughes ( 0-2), C Woods (0-1 65), R McCusker, T Prender, P Savage, and E Sands (0-1 each)

KERRY: J B O’Halloran; J O’Connor, E Murphy, E Leen; C O’Keeffe, F Mackessy, J Diggins; P O’Connor, S Nolan; M Boyle, B Mahony, B O’Leary; P Boyle, S Conway, C Hussey.

Subs: T O’Connor for J O’Connor (22), B Murphy for B O’Leary (66), D Hunt for C Hussey (69), F O’Sullivan for M Boyle (60), E Ross for E Leen (70)

DOWN: S Keith; C Cassidy, C Taggart, J McManus; M Conlon, C Woods, L Savage; D Hughes, J Doran; C Egan, P Sheehan, M Fisher; P Óg McCrickard, E Sands, D Sands.

Subs: R McCusker for M Fisher (h/t), T Prenter for J Doran (46), P Savage for C Egan (44), O McManus for P Sheehan (50), P J Davidson for D Hughes (70+2)

Referee: C McAllister (Cork)