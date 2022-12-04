When Ballyhale Shamrocks added the first three points of the second half in this Leinster club hurling final in Croke Park, the level of sympathy for Kilmacud Crokes and what might be in store for them grew.

They had been blitzed by Ballyhale in the opening half as the wind-assisted champions laid siege to their goals to build a 1-15 to 0-7 lead.

Those three points pushed the lead out to 14 points for Shamrocks and an inevitable hiding looked in store for the Dublin champions.

But a remarkable comeback unfolded over the next 10 minutes as they tore into their illustrious opponents.

Within seven minutes they had halved the deficit, with Caolan Conway's 34th minute goal giving them real impetus.

They hit 1-7 without reply before Shamrocks responded when TJ Reid pointed a free after Adrian Mullen was fouled in the 44th minute.

But Crokes kept coming and were rewarded when Alex Considine stepped inside the cover to smash past Dean Mason, having been denied by him minutes earlier.

That left just a point between them with 13 minutes still to go and at that stage Shamrocks looked really rattled.

Joe Cuddihy landed a point to settle nerves however and they got a lucky break then when Eoin Kenneally's shot deceived the Crokes defence and flew straight to the net to restore a five-point gap. Without that, their provincial run may have ended as momentum was all with a young Kilmacud team.

Shamrocks were able to protect that lead from there to the finish but looked troubled by the pace that Crokes brought through Brian Hayes, Darragh Purcell and Fergal Whitely.

Ronan Hayes had a big second half while Mark Grogan and Darragh Butler defended really well in the second half.

Ultimately they left themselves with too much to do after Shamrocks' impressive first half with Colin Fennelly's scrambled goal on 24 minutes and Adrian Mullen's long range shooting pivotal as they laid the foundations for four successive Leinster titles.

Scorers –

Ballyhale Shamrocks – TJ Reid 0-8 (5fs), C Fennelly 1-3, A Mullen 0-4; E Kenneally 1-0, E Cody, N Shorthall 0-2 each, R Reid, J Cuddihy, P Mullen all 0-1 each.

Kilmacud Crokes – O O'Rourke 0-8 (5fs, 2 65s), D Purcell 0-5, A Considine 1-1, C Conway 1-0, F Whitely 0-2, B Hayes, M Roche, R Hayes all 0-1 each.

Teams:

Ballyhale Shamrocks: D Mason; D Mullen, J Holden, K Corcoran; E Shefflin, R Reid, D Corcoran; A Mullen, P Mullen; E Kenneally, TJ Reid, E Cody; J Cuddihy, C Fennelly, N Shorthall.

Kilmacud Crokes: E Gibbons; B Sheehy, D Butler, C MacGabhann; R O'Loughlin, M Grogan, C O Cathasaigh; B Hayes, D Purcell; C Conway, R Hayes, F Whitely; M Roche, A Considine, O O'Rourke.

Subs: B Scanlan for Conway (52), S Purcell for Roche (58), B O'Carroll for Grogan temp (54-58)

Referee: P O'Dwyer (Carlow)