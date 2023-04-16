Seven up for Laois as Stephen Bergin runs riot against off-colour Down

The Laois senior hurlers are up and running in the Joe McDonagh Cup following an emphatic victory against Down in O’Moore Park.

Willie Maher’s charges scored seven goals, including a hat-trick from Stephen Bergin, as they ran out 31-point winners.

Laois were 0-5 to 0-1 ahead when their first goal arrived in the 10th minute. Aidan Corby’s shot flew into the air and was fumbled by the Down defence, Bergin was denied by keeper Stephen Keith but Willie Dunphy fired in the rebound.

Down replied with points from Liam Savage and Tom Prenter but Laois’s second goal came at the midway through the half from Stephen Maher.

Bergin and sub Tomas Keyes then added further goals as Laois were now fully in control of proceedings.

Chris Egan replied but further Laois points left them 4-12 to 0-7 ahead at half-time.

And it was game over moments into the second half when Laois scored their fifth goal. A great turnover in defence from Donnchadh Hartnett set Ian Shanahan off on a counter attack and he combined with Paddy Purcell for Bergin to score again.

Paul Sheehan and Chris Egan replied for Down but Laois’s sixth goal arrived in the 47th minute.

A puckout straight from Enda Rowlan found Paddy Purcell on the 45m line and he raced away before slotting a shot into the bottom corner. There was still time for Bergin to complete his hat-trick.

Scorers – Laois: S Bergin 3-0, S Maher 1-6 (4fs, 1 65), T Keyes, P Purcell, W Dunphy 1-1 each, R King 0-3, A Dunphy, J Keyes, P Delaney, PJ Scully (1f), J Lennon 0-2 each, P Lawlor, I Shanahan 0-1 each. Down: P Sheehan 0-6 (3f), P Óg McCrickard 0-4 (2f), L Savage, T Prenter, R McCrickard, C Egan 0-1 each.

Laois – E Rowland 7; D Hartnett 8, L O’Connell 7, I Shanahan 9; F C Fennell 8, R Mullaney 7, P Delaney 8; R King 7, A Corby 7; P Purcell 8, S Maher 8, J Keyes 7; A Dunphy 8, W Dunphy 6, S Bergin 9. Subs: T Keyes 7 for W Dunphy (13 inj), J Lennon 7 for Corby (41), PJ Scully 6 for Maher (45), Gearoid Lynch 6 for A Dunphy (49), Podge Lawlor 6 for C Fennell (62).

Down – S Keith 6; J McManus 4, C Teggart 4, D Mallon 3; M Fisher 4, R McCrickard 4, N McFarland 4; M Conlon 4, P Óg McCrickard 5; L Savage 4, T Prenter 4, P Sheehan 4; C Egan 4, D Sands 4, R McCusker 4. Subs: T Murray 4 for Mallon (20), J Doran 4 for Fisher (40), F Turpin 4 for Egan (47), T McGrattan 4 for Conlon (53).

Ref – T Gleeson (Dublin)