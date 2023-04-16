| 18°C Dublin

Seven up for Laois as Stephen Bergin runs riot against off-colour Down

Joe McDonagh Cup: Laois 7-24 Down 0-14

Laois manager Willie Maher saw his side record an emphatic victory. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Laois manager Willie Maher saw his side record an emphatic victory. Photo: Sportsfile

The Laois senior hurlers are up and running in the Joe McDonagh Cup following an emphatic victory against Down in O’Moore Park.

Willie Maher’s charges scored seven goals, including a hat-trick from Stephen Bergin, as they ran out 31-point winners.

