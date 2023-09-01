Seven-time Kilkenny All-Ireland winner Richie Hogan hangs up his boots

Richie Hogan has called time on his Kilkenny senior hurling career after an epic journey that delivered seven All-Ireland SHC medals, multiple individual awards and a heady mixture of joy and “heartache”.

The 2014 Hurler of the Year bows out at the age of 35, having made his swansong appearance as a 65th minute sub during Kilkenny’s All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick in July.

His latter days in Black-and-Amber were seriously compromised by injury issues that often curtailed his involvement to cameos off the bench, but Kilkenny fans and indeed followers of the game in general were enriched by memories of Hogan in his pomp.

The Danesfort clubman, small in stature but boasting a silken touch and rare vision, won his first two All-Irelands as a Brian Cody panellist in 2007 and ’08, but he started the ’09 final against Tipperary when Kilkenny completed the four-in-a-row.

He went on to enjoy his greatest success during the first half of the last decade, adding four more Celtic Crosses between 2011 and ’15. He was an All-Star on four occasions, in ’11, ’14, ’15 and ’16.

His finest achievements came in ’14 when, apart from winning his third All-Star and Hurler of the Year, he was named Man of the Match after the drawn final against Tipperary.

On the flip side, the 2019 All-Ireland decider against the same opposition probably ranks as the lowest point of his career, Hogan the recipient of a straight red card for a high tackle on Cathal Barrett late in the first half.

Kilkenny only trailed narrowly at the time, but 14 men were blown away in the second half.

Hogan was aghast at the decision of referee James Owens and, in a subsequent interview with Off The Ball, he insisted: “I was going in for a shoulder on Cathal Barrett, he stepped inside and my momentum took me through. In my opinion, there was absolutely no way it was a sending-off.”

Not surprisingly, there is no reference to any of the above in Hogan’s valedictory statement, but he does touch upon the setbacks of recent seasons.

“I can honestly say that apart from the obvious exceptions in life, nothing has given me more joy and nothing has caused me more heartache than playing hurling,” he admitted.

“Winning seven All-Irelands in the first nine years of my senior hurling career was amazing, and I will never forget those times or the incredible teammates that I played alongside.

“The last couple of years have been hugely challenging physically and mentally, but I’ve developed characteristics during that time that will benefit me for the rest of my life.”

Here is Hogan’s full statement confirming his inter-county retirement …

“Thank you!

“For as long as I can remember, I have wanted to be a Kilkenny hurler. I cannot recall a day in my life where I haven’t thought about what I need to do to get to the highest level of the sport or what I need to do to stay up there.

“Listening to stories from my grandfather about Kilkenny heroes of the past and watching endless hours of games on repeat from Kilkenny teams in the ‘90s allowed me to dream. Going to games with my brother Paddy to see my father and my uncle Richie playing for their clubs filled me with the inspiration I needed to practise every day and make that dream a reality.

“I always believed I was born to play hurling and from the first day I represented Kilkenny as a 12-year-old I felt like the black and amber colours were woven into my skin. Now that my playing days are over I look forward to wearing those famous colours as a supporter again.

“I can honestly say that apart from the obvious exceptions in life, nothing has given me more joy and nothing has caused me more heartache than playing hurling. Winning seven All Irelands in the first nine years of my senior hurling career was amazing, and I will never forget those times or the incredible teammates that I played alongside.

“The last couple of years have been hugely challenging physically and mentally, but I’ve developed characteristics during that time that will benefit me for the rest of my life.

“Thank you to the incredible teammates I have played with over the past 17 years for Kilkenny and 20 years for Danesfort. Playing with you, while sometimes winning and sometimes not, was an incredible honour which I have always appreciated.

“Thank you to our manager Derek Lyng, the Kilkenny backroom team and especially to the medical teams without whom I would never have made it to the field on so many occasions. Thank you to the Kilkenny county board, our sponsors Glanbia and to Michael and the Lyng family in MLM.

“Thank you to the GPA for its incredible education and professional support as well as all of the employers I have worked for over my career, who accommodated my sporting commitments and always recognised the value of gaining skills on the field and implementing these in the workplace.

“Thank you to my wife Anne, my parents Sean and Liz, my brother Paddy, sisters Rachel and Niamh, my grandparents Eileen, Mick, Bee and Patsy and my wider family. Thank you to my former teachers and every GAA volunteer in my club.

“To the people of Kilkenny, thank you for everything. I always think of how lucky I was to be born into a county where my obsession with hurling was equally matched by everyone in our great city. I am incredibly grateful for the support you have given me through both good and challenging times on the pitch. My body has tried to call time on my career many times over the past few years, but my mind always convinced me that the call to represent you was always greater.

“For now however, don’t call me, I’ll call you.

Richie”