SETU Waterford see off DCU challenge to book place in Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals

A power-packed second half was enough to secure victory for SETU Waterford on Wednesday night in Dublin with a little more comfort than the final scoreline suggests, and book their place in the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals.

Fintan O’Connor’s side generally looked the slicker outfit throughout but Ross Banville’s frees had DCU level at half time and kept them in touch.

A goal in the second minute of injury time by Alan Kirwan put Waterford six clear but there was still time for some drama when Conor Kehoe pulled back an even later goal for DCU. Waterford had to defend one last free deep into added on time but had enough men between the ball and goal to block Banville’s effort.

The game got off to a flying start when a wonderfully-executed goal by in the sixth minute by Padraig Fitzgerald gave Waterford an early lead.

Conor Hennessy had DCU back on level terms with a point in the 21st minute, they then took the lead for the first time since the opening score of the game when the same player found the net a minute later.

Billy Nolan and Reuben Halloran pointed in response and then Gavin Fives powered through for a goal in the 28th minute, which deflected in off Niall Murphy, to put Waterford two up.

Two Banville frees then tied the game at 1-9 to 2-6 at half time.

Waterford had been frustrated by some refereeing decisions and were particularly incensed by one call from match official Kevin Brady soon after the restart but they channelled their anger in the right way and scored the first six points of the half, three of those by Corkman Sean Walsh.

DCU stuck in the game and at one stage scored four points in a row in the final ten minutes to get back to within two points of Waterford.

There were two points between the sides again when DCU goalkeeper Eddie Gibbon scored a point from play in the 58th minute.

However, a Halloran free as the game ticked into injury time calmed any Waterford’s nerves, and Kirwan’s goal then all but sealed the win even though there were still a couple more anxious moments to come.

Scorers: SETU Waterford - R Halloran 0-8fs, S Walsh 0-5, P Fitzgerald 1-0, G Fives 1-0, A Kirwan 1-0, J Harkin 0-1, B Nolan 0-1, P Cody.

DCU - R Banville 0-10 (8fs), C Hennessy 1-1, C Kehoe 1-0, M O’Connell 0-2 E Gibbons 0-1, R Boran 0-1, C Clancy 0-1.

SETU WATERFORD (Waterford unless stated): B Hennessey; C Ryan, S Fitzgerald, J Fitzgerald; M O’Brien, B Nolan, S Purcell (Kilkenny); J Harkin (Kilkenny), J Prendergast; P Cody (Kilkenny), R Halloran, S Walsh (Cork); A Kirwan, G Fives, P Fitzgerald. Subs: B O’Callaghan (Kilkenny) for Kirwan, 60+5.

DCU: E Gibbons (Dublin), S Leacy (Kildare), A Dunphy (Dublin), H Walsh (Kilkenny); N Murphy (Wexford), C Murphy (Kilkenny), P Moylan (Kilkenny), D Power (Dublin); R Boran (Kildare); E Daly (Westmeath), R Banville (Wexford), M O’Connell (Kilkenny); B Duignan (Offaly), C Hennessy (Kilkenny), J Ryan (Kilkenny). C Clancy (Wexford) for Duignan, h/t; C Kehoe (Carlow) for Daly, 41; C Brennan (Kilkenny) for Hennessy, 53.

REFEREE: K Brady (Louth).