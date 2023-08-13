Setanta hit goal standard to claim 18th Donegal senior hurling title

Setanta 4-13 St Eunan’s 0-14

Goal-hungry Setanta had 11 points to spare when winning their 18th Donegal senior hurling championship crown on Saturday.

Ruairi Campbell bagged a brace of goals to add to Gerard Gilmore’s deadly 1-6 with Declan Coulter also netting as the Crossroads men showed their class.

St Eunan’s were threatening to make a real fist of it when Campbell clipped two goals in four minutes to put the game beyond reach of the Letterkenny side.

“It feels absolutely fantastic,” Setanta selector Gary McGettigan said. “St Eunan’s put up a massive fight. It was hard-earned, but well deserved for our boys.”

Gilmore slammed in the first goal of the game in the 11th minute and when Coulter hammered past Cian Hennessy late in the half, their lead was 2-6 to 0-7 at the break.

Spurred by Daire O’Maoileidigh, St Eunan’s hit back and were just three points in it ten minutes into the second half.

However, Campbell struck gold. First, he fielded a raking ball into the danger zone and riffled home. Just three minutes later, Campbell repeated the truck.

McGettigan said: “Ruairi is a class act. We’ve had him out the field in the past and maybe didn’t get on the ball enough.

“It has worked well with him and Gerard inside. The goals gave us a bit of breathing space.”

A man-of-the-match performance at full-back, Stephen McBride helped Setanta to keep a determined St Eunan’s at bay.

Scorers - Setanta: G Gilmore 1-6f, R Campbell 2-0, D Coulter 1-1, 1-0pen, D Cullen, B Lafferty 0-2 each, O Marley, S Ward 0-1 each. St Eunan’s: D O’Maoileidigh 0-9, 8f, C O’Grady, S McVeigh, K Kealy, R Forde, P Kelly 0-1 each.

Setanta: K Campbell; C McGettigan, S McBride, M Callaghan; R Coyle, B Lafferty, N Cleary; D Coulter, D Harvey; J McGee-Cronolly, D Cullen, S Ward; O Marley G Gilmore, Ruairi Campbell. Subs: C Gallen for McGee-Cronolly (52), J McBride for Cleary (54), D Rowan for McGettigan (59), C Melaugh for Coulter (60), T McConnell for Coyle (61).

St Eunan’s: C Hennessy; S Halvey, C McVeigh, L Heavey; C O’Grady, S McVeigh, R Hilferty; B MacIntyre, C Finn; D O’Maoileidigh, K Kealy, M Ahern; P Kelly, F Delaney, R Forde. Subs: C Neely for C.McVeigh (39), D Horgan for Forde (50), G Forde for Finn (58)

Referee: T Moloney (Buncrana).