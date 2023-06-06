Serious blow: Adrian Mullen set to miss the rest of Kilkenny’s campaign this summer

Fears are growing in Kilkenny that star forward Adrian Mullen has played his last match in black and amber this year as he feels the effects of a horror thumb injury suffered against Wexford last month.

Mullen has become one of Kilkenny’s most important players in recent seasons, but he was left in agony having shattered his thumb against the Model men last month.

The diagnosis since then has not been good for Mullen or Kilkenny boss Derek Lyng with the 2022 All-Star expected to miss as much as three months with the injury.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks man has no hope of featuring in Sunday’s Leinster SHC final against Galway while the 24-year-old will need to make a Lazarus-like recovery if he is to feature in the remainder of Kilkenny’s campaign in what is a huge setback for their Leinster and All-Ireland aspirations.