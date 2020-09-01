Separating club and county is the way forward - Mahony

For the best part of an hour, the Ballygunner hurlers celebrated a seventh consecutive county title on the perfect Walsh Park sward like it was their first in a generation.

In an empty stadium, they sang songs and posed for photographs. They listened solemnly when vanquished Passage manager Michael Walsh offered his congratulations. It was a Waterford county final win not as we know it, but a win nonetheless.

Afterwards Philip Mahony beamed about the quality of his team-mates and their dedication to their craft. Recently retired from the Waterford team, he offered his stamp of approval for the new, enforced split-season model the GAA trialled this year. Having seen many club campaigns run directly into county seasons with little or no break, the ability to concentrate purely on one team was welcome.

"Some people are potentially opposed to it but from a player's point of view, I've had the experience of playing for Waterford for the last number of years too and we've been lucky with Ballygunner, getting long runs, but I don't see any reason why the GAA or whoever is making the decisions can't see how well things have worked," Mahony said. "Give the inter-county lads the opportunity to fully immerse themselves (with the club) up until whatever time of year that might be, and give club players probably more clarity in terms of when they're going to be playing - and give management teams all over the country a better ability to prepare. You might have some teams that like to train from Christmas and they're potentially playing a game or two in April, then they're waiting until September.

"That's crazy and doesn't happen in any other sport. I think everyone would hope that that (split season) is going to be the case going forward. There's no reason why it shouldn't."

Ballygunner were ruthless in their display, prompting speculation that they could be in line to produce a huge Munster campaign were they afforded the opportunity, but Mahony preferred to live in the moment.

"We were just faced with what everyone else is faced with and the circumstances," he said. "In fairness to the county board here, they've done a great job of getting the championship played off very quickly.

"There's been a lot of clarity in the way it's been run - it gives you real focus and lads aren't being pulled in every different direction. But, as I said, it is what it is now and you just have to cherish these moments, because they might never come again."

