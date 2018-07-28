Semple Stadium will host Galway and Clare's All-Ireland semi-final replay next Sunday

The GAA have confirmed that the replay of Galway and Clare's All-Ireland hurling semi-final will take place in Thurles on Sunday 5th of August.

The Banner and the Tribesmen played out a breathtaking draw in Croke Park this afternoon, as nearly 100 minutes of hurling failed to separate the sides.

The result created a scheduling headache for the GAA as Dublin's Super 8 clash with Roscommon is due to take place in Croke Park next Sunday, meaning an alternative needed to be found for the hurling replay.

Semple Stadium in Thurles will therefore host the semi-final clash, with throw-in scheduled for 2pm. The second of the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals will take place tomorrow in Croke Park, as Limerick take on Cork.

They go again! @TribesmenGAA take on @GaaClare at 14:00 in Thurles next Sunday #GALvCLA — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 28, 2018

