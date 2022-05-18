Semple Stadium confirmed for Munster SHC final between Limerick and Clare

Thurles has been confirmed as the venue for this year’s Munster senior hurling final between Limerick and Clare on Sunday June 5 (throw-in 4pm).

The first Limerick/Clare Munster final since 1995 will be preceded by a camogie curtain-raiser, with FBD Semple Stadium hosting the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior clash of Tipperary and Waterford (2pm).

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday of next week, May 26.

John Kiely’s Limerick, chasing their fourth consecutive provincial title as well as an All-Ireland three-in-a-row, have already completed their round-robin campaign, garnering seven out of a possible eight points.

Brian Lohan’s Banner have booked their final place with a game to spare, courtesy of last Sunday’s thrilling stalemate with their Shannonside neighbours.

Clare will host Waterford in Ennis this Sunday before turning their focus to the pursuit of a first Munster title since 1998.