Second-half surge in Cork sees Galway claim top spot in Division 1A

Galway secured top spot in Division 1A, setting up the possibility of a Leinster final meeting with Kilkenny doubling as the National League final with this come-from-behind win against Cork at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

A 63rd minute Cathal Mannion goal finally broke the home resistance, though there was late drama with Cork substitute, Declan Dalton, finding the Galway net - only for the play to be called back because of a whistle already blown.

Patrick Horgan went for a goal from the resultant 20-metre free, but his shot was saved and cleared off the goal-line by Fintan Burke.

Both teams went into the game with a chance of finishing top of 1A, thereby securing the title – at least – of joint National League champions.

Only in the event of the top 1A team meeting Kilkenny in championship would that game double as a League final.

The challenge for Galway was simple then. Better Tipperary’s result against Waterford and they’d finish top of the pile. A win for Cork would secure that position for Kieran Kingston’s men in the event of Tipp failing to beat Waterford.

There was, then, something tangible to play for, albeit both sides were undoubtedly also thinking ahead to looming championship games – specifically a Munster semi-final against Limerick for Cork and a Leinster semi-final against the winners of Dublin and Antrim for Galway.

Cork led 2-12 to 0-12 at the midpoint, the Rebels getting off to flier with Conor Cahalane’s third-minute goal, the St Finbarrs man put inside the Galway cover by Patrick Horgan.

Shane Kingston quickly added a point from play but Cork goalkeeper, Patrick Collins, then had to make a smart twelfth-minute save from Evan Niland after good work from Conor Whelan.

It was broadly open, relatively tame fare being played on a perfect surface and in a balmy 22 degrees.

Horgan was clearly a problem for the Galway full-back line where Gearoid McInerney was again pitted to guard the ‘square’ with All Star full-back, Daithi Burke, at centre-back despite having the number three on his back.

With a packed middle third, Galway often left just Brian Concannon alone in their inside attacking line for a one-to-one test against Sean O’Donoghue. Further out the field, Joseph Cooney and Niland were looking lively and Galway might have had a 20th-minute goal but for a marvellous Mark Coleman flick to prevent Adrian Tuohey’s pass reaching a goal-bound Cooney.

A pocket of three unanswered Cork points (two from Darragh Fitzgibbon, one from Coleman) put them a goal clear after 27 minutes, but Whelan then might have a Galway goal, flicking just wide after Collins had advanced rashly off his goal-line.

But Cork’s second goal duly arrived two minutes before the break when a short Eanna Murphy puck-out to McInerney went to ground, and Jack O’Connor went sprinting through to fire an unstoppable shot to the Galway net.

Galway were fast to respond however, Whelan goaling brilliantly just four minutes after the resumption, having been found by a long Padraic Mannion delivery. And they were level in the 52nd minute, Conor Cooney finding the Cork net after a Fintan Burke sideline cut found Concannon, who made a clever offload.

Mannion then got Galway’s third goal with a brilliant, improvised finish and, but for that late denial of the Dalton goal, eased home from there for a five-point win that got the job done given Tipp’s result in Waterford.

SCORERS: Galway – E Niland – 0-8 (0-4 frees, 0-2 65s), C Mannion 1-2, C Cooney and C Whelan 1-1 each, B Concannon 0-4, J Cooney 0-3, S Loftus, F Burke, David Burke, N Burke 0-1 each. J Flynn 0-1 free.

Cork – P Horgan – 0-11 (0-8 frees), J O’Connor 1-2, C Cahalane 1-1, D Fitzgibbon 0-4, S Kingston 0-2, B Hennessy, M Coleman and R O’Flynn 0-1 each.

CORK: P Collins, S O’Donoghue, E Cadogan, G Millerick, T O’Mahony, M Coleman, D CahalaneL Meade, D Fitzgibbon, C Cahalane, S Harnedy, S Barrett, S Kingston, P Horgan, J O’Connor. Subs – A Cadogan for Barrett (half-time), R O’Flynn for C Cahalane (54 mins), A Connolly for Harnedy (54 mins), B Hennessy for Meade (63 mins), D Dalton for O’Connor (63 mins), T Deasy for Kingston (67 mins), S O’Leary-Hayes for Millerick (70 mins).

GALWAY: E Murphy, D Morrissey, G McInerney, TJ Brennan, P Mannion, Daithi Burke, F Burke, S Loftus, C Mannion, J Cooney, E Niland, A Tuohey, B Concannon, C Cooney, C Whelan. Subs – J Fitzpatrick for Morrissey (44mins), David Burke for Tuohey (47 mins), J Flynn for C Cooney (52 mins), N Burke for J Cooney (56 mins), S Linnane for McInerney (63 mins), J Mannion for Niland (63 mins),

Referee – P O’Dwyer (Carlow).