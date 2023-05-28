Second half Galway comeback sees Tribesmen into Leinster final after draw with Dublin

Dublin goalkeeper Seán Brennan saves a penalty from Conor Cooney of Galway during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

GALWAY came back from 12 points down to draw with Dublin in the last round of the Leinster SHC in Croke Park today, sealing their place in the provincial final in doing so.

Mícheal Donoghue’s Dublin side led by 10 points at half time and went two further clear early in the second but Galway came roaring back, dominating the final 20 minutes.

In that period, they devoured Dublin’s puck out and scored seven points in a row. Galway even nosed in front and threatened to pull off an improbable win but Donal Burke nailed an equaliser from a free in injury time to share the points.

Dublin had two goals gift wrapped for them; the first from a Cian O’Sullivan shot that dropped short but deceived Éanna Murphy, and the second after TJ Brennan misjudged a ball back to his goalkeeper, that was intercepted by Danny Sutcliffe.

Dublin’s movement was exceptional in that period but Galway turned the screw in the second half.

Conor Cooney had a penalty saved by Seán Brennan but eventually Dublin cracked, Daithí Burke slamming home a goal after Jason Flynn’s slaloming run.

It made for a gripping finale but in the end, the draw put Galway into the Leinster final and Dublin, into the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final with Carlow.

Scorers:

Dublin: D Burke 0-10 (6f, 1 ’65), D Sutcliffe 1-2, C O’Sullivan 1-1, C Boland 0-3, E O’Donnell 0-2, C Donohoe, C Burke, M Grogan 0-1 each.

Galway: E Niland 0-10 (7f), J Cooney 0-5, K Cooney, T Monaghan 0-3 each, D Burke 1-0, E Murphy (f), F Burke, R Glennon, J Flynn 0-1 each.

TEAMS:

DUBLIN: S Brennan; P Doyle, P Smyth, J Bellew; D Gray, C Burke, E O’Donnell; M Grogan, C Donohoe; S Currie, C O’Leary, C Boland; D

Sutcliffe, C O’Sullivan, D Burke.

Subs: A Considine for O’Leary (56), D Purcell for O’Sullivan (64), P Crummey for Boland (67), J Madden for Donoghue (68), F Whitely for Grogan (74)

GALWAY: E Murphy; D Morrissey, G McInerney, TJ Brennan; P Mannion, D Burke, F Burke; J Cooney, T Monaghan; R Glennon, E Niland, C Cooney; K Cooney, C Whelan, D McLoughlin.

Subs: B Concannon for McLoughlin (h-t), J Grealish for Brennan (h-t), S Linanne for F Burke (43), J Flynn for Glennon (49), L Collins for C Cooney (64)