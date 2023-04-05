Seán Finn is drawing confidence from Limerick’s goal shutdown

Limerick hurler Seán Finn at the announcement of Optimum Nutrition as the Official Performance Nutrition Partner of the Gaelic Players Association. Photo: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Frank Roche

We’ve all grown accustomed to Limerick celebrations of yet another All-Ireland triumph or even the goals that preceded it. But how do they celebrate a clean sheet?